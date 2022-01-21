AAP’s Raghav Chadha sues Patiala resident over ‘defamatory’ social media remarks

A Delhi court has taken cognizance of a defamation complaint filed by AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, who is also the party’s co-in-charge for Punjab, against a Patiala resident who allegedly called him dalal, baiman and goonda in media interviews.

Chadha alleged that Saurabh Jain had made deliberate imputations against him on Facebook, YouTube and other social media platforms, and levelled unsubstantiated charges of corruption and deceit against him.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor listed the matter for summoning evidence when the complainant and his witnesses will be examined on April 26.

Chadha’s counsel, Prashant Manchanda, argued that Jain in a “premeditated manner with the malevolent schemes to execute and further his vested political designs has deliberately and intentionally made both direct as well as implied false, concocted, frivolous and baseless defamatory imputations” against the AAP leader to tarnish his and his party colleagues’ “reputation and impeccable goodwill”.

Chadha’s complaint also accused Jain of trying “to derail the positive work undertaken by” him and the AAP in Delhi, Punjab and other states “for subserving the interests of the public and the citizenry at large”.