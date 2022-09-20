AAP’s campaign for MCD polls: Selfie with landfills

With MCD polls likely to be held in December this year, the AAP has begun ‘selfie with kooda’ and ‘BJP ka chamatkaar dekho’, ‘koode ka pahad dekho’ campaigns as they plan to build their campaign around the issue of waste and landfills in Delhi.

After AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak blamed the BJP-ruled MCD for the landfills, the party’s campaigns are about spreading awareness on how Delhi’s air is made toxic, water is arsenic, and residents are diagnosed with diseases due to it.

Under the first phase of the campaign, party leaders will be focusing on the three garbage mountains– Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur.

Each landfill surpassed its capacity decades back.

Senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey said, “Our slogan is kooda, kachra aur corruption, inme BJP hai number one.”

The BJP plans to counter AAP freebies and free bus rides (for women) with the liquor policy campaign as it is of the opinion that shutting several wine shops has sent a positive message, especially among women.

The BJP thinks that with several corruption cases against its leaders, the party can convince voters.

With the first draft of the delimitation process being readied, new wards are expected to be drawn up by November and the civic polls process, which includes notification by the State Election Commission, is likely to begin by the end of December this year.

People have seen the original character of the AAP and the corruption of its leaders. Their two senior leaders are in jail. Only clean leaders can make Delhi clean, said Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.

He said the party is ready for polls whenever it is held, and president JP Nadda would be addressing over 70,000 people in mid-October which will have five people from each booth, and other office bearers from the state and district levels.