AAP’s Amanatullah Khan raided, ACB ‘finds pistol and cash’

Hours after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan joined an investigation in connection with his role as the Delhi Waqf Board Chairman, the Delhi anti-corruption branch (ACB), which reports to the Lieutenant Governor, conducted raids in multiple places related to him, and allegedly recovered an unlicensed pistol and Rs 12 lakh in cash.

On Thursday, Additional Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma had said that Khan had been summoned to join the investigation.

A case against Khan was filed in 2016 following a complaint from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Headquarters), Revenue department, alleging that appointments to various existing and non-existing posts by Khan in the Waqf Board were arbitrary and illegal. An FIR in this regard was registered by the ACB in January 2020 under section 7 of the PC Act and section 120-B of the IPC.

The former ACB chief, Special CP S K Gautam, had also written to the Lieutenant Governor secretariat seeking the removal of Khan from the post of chairman and alleged that his “criminal and bullying” nature was “obstructing free and fair investigation and preventing witnesses from coming out against him”.

In a letter dated July 29 to the L-G secretariat, Gautam had said, “The witnesses are afraid of Khan, an AAP MLA, due to his aggressive behaviour and his position in the Delhi Waqf Board. Accordingly, the ACB has sought Khan’s removal from the post till the conclusion of the investigation in the case which pertains to financial bungling in the bank accounts of the Waqf Board, creation of tenancy in the board’s properties, corruption in the purchase of vehicles and illegal appointment of 33 personnel in violation of the service rules, among others.”