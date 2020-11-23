Covid-19: AAP workers distribute free masks

While announcing the hike in mask penalty, Kejriwal said the decision was taken because “many people” were venturing out without wearing them, putting lives at risk.

Aam Aadmi Party members, including MLAs and councillors, distributed free masks across Delhi on Sunday as part of its awareness campaign on coronavirus.

Rajinder Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha, meanwhile, kicked off RT-PCR testing using mobile vans in his constituency.

As many as 170 people, including Chadha, were tested during the day. The results will be shared with people on their phones.

Several legislators went to market areas to distribute masks to those who were not wearing any. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had appealed to all party workers and MLAs last week to increase awareness in their areas and distribute masks.

MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain and Somnath Bharti visited markets in their respective areas to distribute masks, the AAP said.

Addressing people at the M Block Market of Greater Kailash, Bharadwaj said: “Right now, there’s no medicine for this disease (Covid-19) yet. A mask is the only protection.”

