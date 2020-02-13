Was travelling with MLA; police say personal enmity: AAP worker was shot 5 times

MLA Naresh Yadav (left) with Ashok Mann (right) MLA Naresh Yadav (left) with Ashok Mann (right)

Delhi Police arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly firing at the vehicle of Mehrauli’s newly-elected MLA from AAP, Naresh Yadav, late Tuesday night, leaving an accompanying party volunteer dead and another injured in South-West Delhi’s Kishangarh area.

Initial probe has revealed the accused, Dharamveer alias Kallu, had a personal enmity with the party volunteer, Ashok Mann. Both lived in Kishangarh village.

According to police, things came to a head Tuesday night when the MLA and his entourage were visiting the village. Police said when Yadav was meeting locals and shaking their hands, including with the accused, Mann abused Dharamveer, which enraged him.

After the shooting, Mann was taken to Fortis Hospital, where he died, police said. Another volunteer, Harinder, was injured in the firing and is hospitalised.

DCP (South West) Devender Arya said they have arrested Dharamveer and a hunt is on for his two brothers, Devendra and Somraj, who are absconding since the incident. “The incident took place around 10.45 pm when, after visiting a temple, Yadav first went to Mann’s house and started meeting locals of Kishangarh village,” he said.

During questioning, Dharamveer told police that his elder brother Devendra’s son had a fight with Sanjay Mehlawat, an associate of Mann, a few days before Diwali.

“On November 1, Mehlawat allegedly tried to kill his nephew, and the family suspected that Mann was involved. Around 15 days ago, Mehlawat, who has auditioned for ‘Bigg Boss 11’, was arrested, and Dharamveer’s family had a heated argument with Mann again. On Tuesday night, things escalated when the MLA was meeting locals during a victory procession. Mann, who was sitting in the open gypsy, allegedly intervened and asked the MLA not to meet Dharamveer and his family, abusing them in front of locals,” an officer said.

He also claimed that all three brothers, who are local strongmen and pehalwans, were agitated with the remarks and decided to “teach him lesson in front of other villagers”.

“Dharamveer told police he started following the gypsy in which Mann was standing along with Yadav, who was waving from the open jeep. His two brothers were also with him, and he allegedly whipped out his pistol and fired seven rounds. Five bullets hit Mann, while his friend Harender, who was also in the gypsy, sustained a bullet injury to his hip,” police sources said.

Police said that after the firing, the three boarded an autorickshaw and escaped. “Seconds after the gunshot, the MLA moved ahead and changed his car, while the two men were taken to Fortis Hospital. On the complaint of Harender, police registered an FIR at Kishangarh police station. He has given the names of all three brothers in his complaint,” an officer said.

