‘Didn’t abuse him… was streaming a live video’: Man who slapped Delhi Minister

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Sahib Singh, 22, who was allegedly slapped by Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Sunday during the review of a road project, has said that he was recording the incident on the directions of AAP MLA Jarnail Singh. He has insisted that he never abused the Delhi minister.
A resident of West Delhi, Sahib said he is pursuing graduation. “I live with my parents and have been associated with Jarnail Singh’s social media team for the past four years,” he said. Recalling the incident while speaking to The Indian Express, he added, “I was streaming a video live of the Minister’s inspection on the directions of MLA Jarnail Singh. I never abused anyone, including the Minister. You can clearly hear the entire conversation in the video that I recorded and streamed live on the Instagram account of the AAP leader.”
This came after a political controversy unfolded earlier in the day as Parvesh Sahib Singh allegedly slapped the man. Several AAP workers were showing the Minister a newly constructed road in the Vikas Puri area of West Delhi.
One of the clips shows the Minister, with his security personnel, visiting the newly constructed road site. The MLA and other party workers pointed out what they claimed was poor-quality construction, saying that the newly laid road was breaking apart and that pieces of it were coming off in their hands.
Sahib rebuffed a video statement by the Delhi minister, in which he claimed that he lost his temper only after being abused and provoked by people accompanying Jarnail Singh. He further said that he had submitted a written complaint to the local police in Vikas Puri and demanded that an FIR be registered and action be taken against the Minister.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram