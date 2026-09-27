‘Didn’t abuse him… was streaming a live video’: Man who slapped Delhi Minister

Sahib Singh, 22, who was allegedly slapped by Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Sunday during the review of a road project, has said that he was recording the incident on the directions of AAP MLA Jarnail Singh. He has insisted that he never abused the Delhi minister.

A resident of West Delhi, Sahib said he is pursuing graduation. “I live with my parents and have been associated with Jarnail Singh’s social media team for the past four years,” he said. Recalling the incident while speaking to The Indian Express, he added, “I was streaming a video live of the Minister’s inspection on the directions of MLA Jarnail Singh. I never abused anyone, including the Minister. You can clearly hear the entire conversation in the video that I recorded and streamed live on the Instagram account of the AAP leader.”