AAP will ‘step up, fill space ceded by dying Congress’: Raghav Chadha

Chadha, a first-time MLA, said the Congress was no longer in a position to “give any future to the country”. (File) Chadha, a first-time MLA, said the Congress was no longer in a position to “give any future to the country”. (File)

The AAP Thursday said it was poised to “step up”, with party leader Raghav Chadha describing itself as the “only alternative” that can occupy the space ceded by the Congress.

Addressing a press conference, Chadha, a first-time MLA, launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the party was no longer in a position to “give any future to the country”.

The AAP, which has won three terms in the Delhi assembly since 2013, is the major Opposition party in Punjab. It has one MP in the Lok Sabha and three MPs in Rajya Sabha.

“We understand that the AAP does not have huge organisational strength across the country, but we also understand that the people of India have realised we are the only alternative in front of them, with their hopes and expectations pinned on AAP.”

“The question is whether the AAP will become the alternative for the people of India, after the death of the Congress party, which is on a ventilator. Right now, I think we do not have any option before us than to respect the wishes and expectations of the people and step up,” Chadha said.

The party’s MP Sanjay Singh had also attacked the Congress while addressing a press briefing at Jaipur on Wednesday. The party had made clear its intention to try and go national right after winning the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, by launching a campaign, “Join AAP for national development”.

Referring to the political developments in Rajasthan, Chadha said it was unfortunate that during a pandemic “we have one political party which is selling their MLAs and another political party which is buying MLAs”.

“The voters of India are very much saddened by the state of our democracy, as it no longer matters whom they cast their vote for, because of this new dirty politics of BJP and Congress. Congress neither has any future nor can it give any future to this country. Today, it is clear that the Congress party is on a ventilator. No plasma therapy, hydroxychloroquine, or Remdesivir can save this political party from impending death,” Chadha said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd