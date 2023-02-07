AAP will move Supreme Court over MCD mayor polls, says Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday said the AAP would approach the Supreme Court over the mayoral elections and the presiding officer’s directions that nominated aldermen be allowed to vote in them.

“Presiding Officer Satya Sharma said Monday that the 10 Aldermen nominated by the L-G will be allowed to vote. The Constitution and the law clearly state that this is not allowed… After this, they said that all three elections — that for the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee — will be held simultaneously. This is also illegal… When AAP councillors didn’t react, they brought in a new caveat that two MLAs, against whom they have made allegations of corruption, will not be allowed to vote. Where did this rule come from? There are allegations of hoarding medicines during Covid against BJP MPs. Even they should not be allowed to vote,” he said, adding that they would approach the apex court.

“We are confident that the apex court will not let any illegal activities take place,” he said.

BJP, meanwhile, claimed AAP had created ruckus and violated the presiding officer’s directives. “If AAP goes to court, it will have to say why its councillors repeatedly violated instructions of the presiding officer. It should give a commitment to abide by the court decision,” said BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

Responding to Sharma’s direction that two AAP MLAs, Sanjeev Jha and Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, be barred from voting, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “It looks like BJP did not read the court order properly. The court has suspended punishment for Jha and Tripathi and they have the right to vote,” he said.