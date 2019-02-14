AAP vs L-G power tussle: Except services, two judges agree on five issues of Delhi governance

The last word on who controls services in Delhi has not been spoken yet. A two-judge Supreme Court bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan Thursday referred the question to a larger bench after the two judges gave a differing view on the subject while deciding a batch of petitions that sought to settle the power tussle between the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and the Delhi government.

Justice Sikri concluded that the L-G will have the power to appoint and transfer officer of or above the rank of Joint Secretary in central government while in the case of others, the file can be routed through Delhi government. Justice Bhushan had a differing view.

The two judges agreed on five other issues that were considered by the bench.

The judgment was unanimous that the centre will have dominance over the Anti Corruption Branch(ACB). Also, the central government will be the appropriate government under Commission of Inquiry Act meaning it will be the one constituting commissions for inquiry.

The Delhi government, however, has the power to appoint Directors under the Electricity Act and to revise the minimum rate of agricultural land.

The power to appoint Special Public Prosecutors too will lie with the Delhi government.