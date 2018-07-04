AAP vs L-G: Full text of Supreme Court judgment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the Delhi Lieutenant Governor was “bound by aid and advice” of the Council of Ministers, effectively putting an end to the tussle for power in the national capital.

The judgment was delivered by a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan. The bench delivered three separate judgments – Justices Sikri and Khanwilkar concurred with the judgment of CJI Misra, while Justices Chandrachud and Bhushan wrote separate but concurring judgments. Here is the full text of the judgment.

