AAP vs BJP: Panel sits on MCD polls, says Centre wants to unify civic bodies

Hours before the Delhi State Election Commission was to announce dates for the municipal corporation polls, its chief said they were unable to do so because the Centre had expressed its intention to unify the national capital’s three civic bodies — south, north and east — which would need to be legally examined.

The move drew a sharp reaction from the AAP which called it “murder of democracy” and alleged that the poll body had succumbed to pressure from the Centre.

While the demand for unifying the three MCDs, trifurcated by the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government in 2012, has been long-standing, the timing to implement it has raised eyebrows, considering that the Delhi BJP unit is facing strong anti-incumbency and AAP is buoyant after exit polls predicted it will sweep Punjab. The Delhi BJP has been in power in all three civic bodies for three terms now, and the AAP is expected to give it a tough fight.

While the MCD polls were tentatively scheduled for April, it could get delayed now since doing away with the Act that trifurcated the civic body would need to go through Parliament, sources said.

However, State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava insisted that the polls were not being “postponed”.

“The Central government raised a few issues that are yet to be legally examined by us and we will not be able to announce MCD election dates as of now. We will take some more days. We have to conduct the elections before 18th May… We are not postponing the elections. If at all unification of municipal corporations takes place before 18th May, then we have to examine the situation. That’s why we need time as of now to seek legal opinion on it,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the state election body of bending to the Centre’s will. “Today the EC had called all members of the media for a press conference at 5 pm to declare the MCD election dates. But before that, the Central government pressured the EC, and the EC held itself back and did not declare the dates. This is very dangerous… Today is an unfortunate day for democracy, today has become a day of the murder of democracy because of an action of the Election Commission… If an election commission refuses to conduct elections under pressure from a government in power, what will remain of democracy and the Constitution?” he said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a Twitter post, said: “BJP has run away. They got the MCD polls postponed and have admitted defeat. The people of Delhi are very angry. They are asking how they have the gall to postpone elections. They will make them (BJP) lose their deposits. Our survey says we are winning 250 out of 272 seats. Now we will get more than 260. But the election commission should not have succumbed to pressure from BJP.”

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, however, said his party did not fear elections and the Centre decided to act because “trifurcating the MCD has not helped in betterment of administration”.

Amid criticism, Deputy Secretary of State Election Commission, P K Goel, issued a press note stating that while they were ready to conduct elections in the stipulated time, they had received a communication from Lt Governor Anil Baijal “conveying the Government of India’s intention to bring a legislation in the on-going session for the unification of the three municipal corporations of Delhi”. “The Commission is examining the said communication and has hence decided to announce the election schedule later,” the note said.

“The election process normally takes about 30 days and hence the Commission has sufficient time to conduct the elections well before the expiry of the term of the Corporations. It is clarified that the Commission has neither deferred nor cancelled the elections,” it added.

This was in contrast to his communication issued Wednesday morning in which Goel said, “I am directed to state that the General Election to the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi will be held in April 2022.”

Several experts and senior MCD officials have, over the years, suggested reunifying the three corporations — it was trifurcated in 2012 under the then Congress government, with a stated objective to decentralise governance. The unequal financial division of the three corporations, however, crippled the east and north civic bodies. The past seven years have seen a constant blame game over funding between the AAP, which is in power in Delhi, and BJP, which has been in power in the municipal bodies.

AAP sources insisted the last-minute decision was taken by the Centre after seeing the results of the exit polls, which gave the party a clear majority in Punjab.

Sources in BJP, however, said that the discussions around unification were not last-minute and the party decided to wait till the Assembly elections were over to make the first move. “Many things need to be discussed and legislation will have to be passed in the Parliament for this to move forward. AAP is overstating the impact of this move on the ground, electorally,” a senior party leader said.

The MCD elections are crucial for both AAP and BJP. While the former failed to win a majority in 2017, and actually saw its vote share dipping, the latter is fighting an anti-incumbency of 15 years.