Take action against AAP for voter list claims: BJP

Delhi BJP leaders Monday met Election Commission officials and sought action against AAP for levelling “unfounded allegations” and “denting the faith of people in the poll panel”.

A delegation led by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari demanded that the EC de-recognise AAP for carrying out “baseless and scurrilous propaganda” against it. “It is being portrayed by AAP as if the EC is under the clutches of the BJP,” said the memorandum submitted by the delegation. Tiwari said the CEC has assured appropriate action.

The AAP has hit out at the BJP alleging deletion of 30 lakh voters’ names. AAP leaders had alleged the names were deleted from electoral rolls by the EC, at the behest of the BJP. Tiwari said the party might also approach the HC. “We have submitted a complaint against the AAP for dividing people along caste lines, spreading misinformation about deletion of votes and blaming the BJP for it, and objectionable comments against the EC by CM Arvind Kejriwal and his party leaders,” he said.