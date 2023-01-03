AAP versus L-G in political firestorm

Protests broke out outside Sultanpuri police station in Outer Delhi Monday, with hundreds of local residents demanding swift justice for Anjali Singh, who was killed after her scooter was hit by a car, and she was dragged under the vehicle for over 10 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Shouting slogans, men and women stopped cars of police personnel as well as Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla from entering the station. Protesters broke the wiper of Birla’s car and hit the windscreen with it, alleging that appropriate action against the accused had not been taken.

Sundari Devi, one of the women protesting outside the station, said: “Police should do a proper probe so the truth comes out. How can they (the accused) not realise they had hit a woman on a scooter and that her body was entangled in the car’s undercarriage?” Anjali’s body was found almost two hours after the accident. According to police, her clothes were torn off as she was dragged for a long distance.

CM Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, demanded the L-G take strict action against the accused. “Even if the accused have strong political connections, no leniency should be shown to them, they should be given the harshest punishment. What has happened with our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful… This comes under the category of rarest of rare crime, such people should be hanged. I have demanded L-G to take strict action against culprits and impose the strictest IPC sections on them.”

AAP also demanded L-G VK Saxena’s resignation over alleged “poor handling” of the case. In Delhi, police, law and order, land and services comes under the Centre through L-G, since Delhi is not a full state but a Union Territory with special status.

AAP leaders staged a protest outside Raj Bhawan Monday. “If L-G VK Saxena cannot provide security to women of Delhi, he must resign and vacate his chair. Delhi’s daughter gets subjected to brutality, but the L-G is not worried… L-G’s primary job is to provide security to women of Delhi, but I’m sure he can’t list a single step he took to ensure that in the last one year,” said AAP MLA Atishi.

Police tried to disperse the protesters and fired water cannons at them. “A group of 70-100 protesters gathered in a park near Raj Niwas without any permission. We asked them to leave but they started pushing barricades and tried to make their way to Raj Niwas. As a preventive measure, we used water cannons to disperse them. They left but some returned after 30 minutes. They protested peacefully. No one was detained or manhandled,” said DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Advertisement

According to L-G Secretariat officials, the L-G met Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on the incident at 11 am. “He reiterated his direction to the Police Commissioner that every angle and aspect of the case be looked into and strictest possible sections/provisions of IPC be invoked against the accused, who are already in custody… he also asked authorities to keep him abreast of the autopsy report and its corroboration with findings of the police investigation and instructed the commissioner to strictly ensure the accused are treated as per law, irrespective of their socio-economic standing or political affiliations…,” said an official.