scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

AAP trade wing general secretary found hanging in West Delhi home

“He also owned a business by the name Bhardwaj Marbles in the Rajouri Garden area. He is survived by two sisters and a son who’s aged around 20. They all live in the same house,” added the DCP.

Delhi news, AAP member dead, Aam Aadmi Party, AAP leader found hanging, AAP trade wing general secretary dead, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsPolice said he was an AAP leader and worked with the trade wing. He was taken to the hospital by his friend who had found him.

An Aam Aadmi Party member allegedly committed suicide at his residence in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden Thursday evening. Police said the deceased, 55-year-old Sandeep Bhardwaj, was found hanging by his friend who had come to visit him at his home. Bhardwaj was the general secretary of AAP’s trade wing.

According to police, a PCR call was made around 4.40 pm from Kukreja Hospital in West Delhi.

Ghanshyam Bansal, DCP (West) said, “We received a call from the hospital about Bhardwaj’s death. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital and the caller said he was found hanging at his home. The crime team was sent to his residence and inquest proceedings in the case have been initiated. We have not found a note from his place yet. No foul play has been found.”

Police said he was an AAP leader and worked with the trade wing. He was taken to the hospital by his friend who had found him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation

“He also owned a business by the name Bhardwaj Marbles in the Rajouri Garden area. He is survived by two sisters and a son who’s aged around 20. They all live in the same house,” added the DCP.

More from Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also posted a tweet about the incident saying, “Extremely saddened by the sudden death of Aam Aadmi Party worker Sandeep Bhardwaj in Delhi. May God give his soul (peace)… My condolences to his family members in this hour of grief and the entire party stands with the family members of Sandeep Ji in this difficult time.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 03:05:45 am
Next Story

Conference and expo on role of women in science and technology kicks off at JNU

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close