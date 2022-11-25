AAP trade wing general secretary found hanging in West Delhi home

An Aam Aadmi Party member allegedly committed suicide at his residence in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden Thursday evening. Police said the deceased, 55-year-old Sandeep Bhardwaj, was found hanging by his friend who had come to visit him at his home. Bhardwaj was the general secretary of AAP’s trade wing.

According to police, a PCR call was made around 4.40 pm from Kukreja Hospital in West Delhi.

Ghanshyam Bansal, DCP (West) said, “We received a call from the hospital about Bhardwaj’s death. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital and the caller said he was found hanging at his home. The crime team was sent to his residence and inquest proceedings in the case have been initiated. We have not found a note from his place yet. No foul play has been found.”

Police said he was an AAP leader and worked with the trade wing. He was taken to the hospital by his friend who had found him.

“He also owned a business by the name Bhardwaj Marbles in the Rajouri Garden area. He is survived by two sisters and a son who’s aged around 20. They all live in the same house,” added the DCP.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also posted a tweet about the incident saying, “Extremely saddened by the sudden death of Aam Aadmi Party worker Sandeep Bhardwaj in Delhi. May God give his soul (peace)… My condolences to his family members in this hour of grief and the entire party stands with the family members of Sandeep Ji in this difficult time.”