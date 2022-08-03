scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

AAP to support Margaret Alva for Vice President post

The meeting was called at Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s camp office in his Civil Lines house.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 3, 2022 6:38:50 pm
Opposition parties' vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva (PTI Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party will support Joint Opposition Candidate Margaret Alva in the upcoming Vice-Presidential elections, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said Wednesday. AAP’s Political Affairs Committee met Thursday to discuss the issue and Singh said that the committee unanimously decided to support Alva.

“A meeting of the political affairs committee of the Aam Aadmi Party was held today. During the meeting, the PAC held an extensive discussion over the party’s stand in the Vice Presidential elections. The PAC and its chairman, Arvind Kejriwal, have unanimously decided to support the Joint Opposition Candidate Margaret Alva in the forthcoming elections. All of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs will be voting for Margaret Alva on August 6,” Singh said.

The party had earlier supported joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in Presidential polls.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 06:37:26 pm

