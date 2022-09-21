AAP to spread awareness on power subsidy ahead of MCD polls

With the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls expected to be held in December, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced a robust door-to-door campaign throughout the national capital to make people aware on power subsidy.

AAP MCD in-charge, Durgesh Pathak, said the party will try to educate the citizens about electricity subsidy registration scheme and also brief them how there has been landfill sites across Delhi polluting Delhi water and air in the BJP’s tenure.

Currently, the people get a 100% subsidy for consuming less than 200 units and 50% subsidy up to Rs 800 for consuming up to 400 units. The Delhi government has now made it mandatory for the people to opt in for the subsidy to continue getting the benefits.

The Delhi government has launched the application process for opting in for power subsidy. The government had announced earlier that only those who choose to take the subsidy will get it starting October 1.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the application process and announced a helpline number — 7011311111 — through which the consumers have to apply to continue availing the power subsidy.

“We’ll reach out to the masses and explain to them how simple the electricity subsidy registration process is so that the maximum number of citizens can take benefit of it,” Pathak said.

“The AAP volunteers will go door-to-door to help out citizens in registering for the electricity subsidy,” he added.

The decision to initiate a door-to-door campaign was taken in a meeting of the AAP office bearers.

“The people in slums, colonies and underprivileged areas have concerns regarding the process. So today we have called all our office bearers from all over Delhi. First they will be trained, after that they will make teams and go to each and every house in Delhi and get them registered,” he added.

Pathak further said the “people are asking from which number they can register for the scheme”.

“The registration can be done from any number in the family, provided it is on WhatsApp. All the workers of ward will go to houses, wearing AAP caps, and spread the message door to door,” he added.