AAP to rely on flash mobs to popularise new campaign song

A dance performance at the launch of the song, Saturday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) A dance performance at the launch of the song, Saturday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls on February 8, the AAP Saturday launched its campaign song, which has been composed and sung by music director Vishal Dadlani, whose association with the party predates its first stint in office in 2013.

The music video — Lage Raho Kejriwal — was launched at the party’s ITO headquarters by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in the presence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, national secretary Pankaj Gupta, senior leaders Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and manifesto committee member Jasmine Shah.

“The words of the song reflect the people’s sentiments. This is their mandate,” Sisodia said, adding that the song will be popularised through flash mobs in marketplaces and other buzz campaigns across the city in the run-up to the polls.

Around 20 teams will conduct the flash mobs and more will be created in the coming days, the AAP leader said Dadlani had composed and sung the AAP’s 2015 campaign song — Paanch Saal Kejriwal — as well.

In 2016, the musician had announced he was quitting AAP after a row erupted over his remarks on Jain monk Tarun Sagar. He later apologized to the monk.

“For the next 30 days, this song will resonate with the people of Delhi. In all our party rallies and meetings, this song will be played. The 2015 campaign song was a huge hit and even today people use that song on many occasions. Similarly, Lage Raho Kejriwal will become the theme song of Delhi for the next five years,” he added.

