AAP to launch month-long anti-waste campaign, ‘expose’ BJP on issue of sanitation

A day after the State Election Commission published the draft order for the delimitation of municipal wards in Delhi for public suggestions, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), anticipating the MCD polls, Tuesday announced that it would launch a month-long ‘Kooda Virodhi Abhiyan’ (anti-waste campaign) across the national capital starting September 14-October 14. It said the party will expose ‘BJP’s disastrous garbage mismanagement in MCD’.

Giving details about the campaign in a press conference, AAP Delhi State Convenor and Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the AAP will expose the state of landfills. “The BJP will have to either clear garbage from Delhi or pack its bags and leave Delhi and MCD forever”.

Starting Wednesday, senior AAP MLAs will visit one landfill each – Kalkaji MLA Atishi will visit Ghazipur landfill on September 14, Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj will visit the Okhla landfill on September 15 and Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak will visit Bhalswa landfill on September 16.

Bhardwaj said, “The situation of garbage in Delhi was always bad but it has drastically worsened in the last six months. MCD shut down countless dhalaos without any plan of action and opened private shops on the sites, forcing people to throw garbage on streets and drains.”

Atishi, who was also present at the press conference, said, “Every single person in Delhi is facing difficulties due to garbage. Going by the BJP-ruled MCD’s current pace, these landfills will not be cleared even in 200 years. It will take at least 27 years to clear the landfill sites, that too only if they stop taking in garbage there. AAP will expose the debacles of the BJP’s 15-year-long tenure in front of the people of Delhi. We are inviting everyone to come along and see the landfills themselves.”

The party will also organise trip for the public to all three landfills and show them the “failures of the MCD under BJP rule”, leaders said.

Rai further alleged: “There is no accountability now. Earlier, there were councillors to make complaints to. Now they have nowhere to go. The Home Ministry unified all the three municipal corporations but they did not open any offices.”

Further, on the delimitation draft report, the AAP said that it is reviewing the results of the delimitation. “The Election Commission has sought a response in the form of suggestions or objections till October 3. We will provide a response on the basis of ground reporting to the EC. We are optimistic that it will help to get rid of baseless delimitation done by these people (BJP),” said Rai.