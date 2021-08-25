AAP to kick off campaign on ‘misgovernance’ in MCDs

AAP will launch a month-long campaign from September 1 to highlight ‘misgovernance’ in three municipal bodies, party’s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai announced Tuesday.

The campaign will be AAP’s first major political outreach initiative ahead of the MCD polls scheduled for early 2022, in which the party aims to unseat the BJP that has been governing the three corporations for the last 15 years.

Rai told reporters that the campaign would be led by AAP MLAs. In the 70-member Delhi Assembly, 62 seats are held by the AAP and eight by the BJP, constituencies that the AAP will target as part of the campaign.

During the campaign, AAP MLAs will hold local meetings “to understand people’s problems and discuss how to make Delhi free of corruption and garbage”, Rai said. Between September 1 and September 30, 2,500 meetings will be conducted and AAP MLAs will visit various localities.