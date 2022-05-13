AAP threatens to bulldoze BJP Delhi chief’s ‘illegal’ construction tomorrow

The Aam Aadmi Party has threatened to bulldoze the office and home of the BJP’s Delhi president, Adesh Gupta, on Saturday, alleging that the municipal corporations are demolishing homes of only the poor and turning a blind eye to the “illegal construction” by BJP councillors and leaders.

AAP senior leader and Municipal Corporation of Delhi in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Friday asked why there had been no action against the alleged encroachments by BJP leaders and officials.

“The AAP will bulldoze the unauthorised construction at Adesh Gupta’s residence and office itself if the MCD fails to act against it by 11am tomorrow. It has been weeks since the illegal construction at BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta’s residence and office was exposed, but the MCD refuses to take any action on it. Adesh Gupta shamelessly encroached on school land to construct an office for himself. The Aam Aadmi Party has written to the MCD’s mayor and commissioner demanding immediate bulldozer action on Adesh Gupta’s residence and office,” he said.

Pathak said he had written an official complaint to the MCD mayor and commissioner to “investigate the encroachment” made for Adesh Gupta’s residence and office and take action against him.

“However, despite the complaint, it is clear that no action will be taken against him. If the unauthorised construction and encroachment done by Adesh Gupta at his residence and office is not demolished by 11am tomorrow, the Aam Aadmi Party will take immediate action against him by resorting to their (BJP’s) own method of bulldozer justice,” said Pathak.

He said the BJP was “wreaking havoc all over Delhi, actively terrorising and threatening innocent residents”. “All of its party workers, leaders, MCD councillors and employees are going to each and every corner of Delhi and unnecessarily intimidating and bullying people, threatening them with demolition of their homes and businesses and demanding lakhs (of rupees) in exchange. Properties are being torn down across Delhi, including poor people’s homes, residential buildings in unauthorised colonies, homes in JJ clusters and slums, as well as properties with so much as a minor expansion of a window. The BJP is not leaving no stone unturned in ransacking the entire capital,” he said.

BJP की MCD को खुली चुनौती! कल 11 बजे तक अगर @adeshguptabjp के Illegal Encroachment वाले घर और Office पर कार्रवाई नहीं हुई तो आम आदमी पार्टी ख़ुद Bulldozer लेकर कार्रवाई करेगी। – AAP MCD प्रभारी @ipathak25 pic.twitter.com/y7wZJKHQJv — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 13, 2022

“However, not a single MCD councillor or employee has faced a demolition notice till now. No bulldozers are being run over their homes when it is the BJP leaders, councillors and MCD officers who have collectively enabled all kinds of unauthorised construction throughout Delhi over the past 15 years. Despite this, no BJP leader or MCD officer—the main culprits behind all the illegal construction that has taken place—has faced any action. Only the poor and common Delhiites, those living in unauthorised colonies or people who have made minor adjustments in their homes, are facing unjustified demolition and extortion threats,” he said.

Pathak said Gupta had “encroached on the road his house is built on, which is public property” and “not adhered to the building plan which was passed by the MCD”.

“Yet, no action was taken against him, nor was any demolition order issued against his unauthorised residence. Moreover, Adesh Gupta’s political office operates out of an MCD primary school, Diwan School (Opp. Block 28 & 32) in West Patel Nagar. He has encroached upon MCD school land to run his office. Why has he not faced any action for this?” he said.