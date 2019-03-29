Toggle Menu
AAP talks statehood, this time with students from UShttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/aap-talks-statehood-this-time-with-students-from-us-5647755/

AAP talks statehood, this time with students from US

AAP’s Northeast Delhi LS candidate Dilip Pandey and the party’s political affairs committee member Durgesh Pathak interacted with them.

AAP talks statehood, this time with students from US
If the election is preponed, the second round of door-to-door campaign will be held in January/February, he told reporters. The AAP drew a blank in Delhi in the last Lok Sabha election in 2014. (File)

The AAP Thursday briefed a visiting group of Stanford University students and researchers on its tussle with the Centre, during which senior party leaders told the delegation that the Delhi government’s powers have been “curtailed” by the BJP dispensation and alleged that it has “no faith” in the Indian Constitution.

AAP’s Northeast Delhi LS candidate Dilip Pandey and the party’s political affairs committee member Durgesh Pathak interacted with them.

“We are fighting these elections on the plank of full statehood… Once Delhi gets full statehood, most of the problems… would be solved,” Pandey said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mission Shakti could’ve been announced by DRDO: Former CEO SY Quraishi 
2 Gujarat: Two constables among 10 acquitted in 2009 hooch tragedy
3 Will back grand alliance govt if it grants statehood to Delhi: Gopal Rai