AAP talks statehood, this time with students from US

The AAP Thursday briefed a visiting group of Stanford University students and researchers on its tussle with the Centre, during which senior party leaders told the delegation that the Delhi government’s powers have been “curtailed” by the BJP dispensation and alleged that it has “no faith” in the Indian Constitution.

Advertising

AAP’s Northeast Delhi LS candidate Dilip Pandey and the party’s political affairs committee member Durgesh Pathak interacted with them.

“We are fighting these elections on the plank of full statehood… Once Delhi gets full statehood, most of the problems… would be solved,” Pandey said.