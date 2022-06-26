How AAP tackled anti-incumbency to win Rajinder Nagar bypoll

From the urban neighbourhood of Rajinder Nagar to the middle and lower middle class neighbourhoods of Narayana, Pandav Nagar and Dasghara, people were vocal on the issue of shortage of water and bad roads in the run-up to the bypoll. A point raised frequently was that even though previous MLA Raghav Chadha was also the Delhi Jal Board vice chairperson, water woes persisted. Yet, the AAP pulled off a win with its candidate Durgesh Pathak defeating BJP’s Rajesh Bhatia by a margin of over 11,000 votes. Some factors that helped AAP pull ahead:

Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka vidhayak

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remains the most bankable face for AAP wherever it goes to polls. AAP went with the slogan Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka vidhayak (Kejriwal’s government, Kejriwal’s MLA). AAP placed posters with the slogan and tried to permeate a message that since AAP is at the helm in Delhi, having an MLA of the same party raises their chances of the constituency’s issues being solved. Acknowledging that water shortage was a problem being faced by residents, the CM during a road show in the area had said, “A lot of development work has been done in the area but I acknowledge that some issues need to be addressed. There is a shortage of water supply but I am working on it and I assure that it will get fixed soon.”

Support in the lower-income neighbourhood and jhuggis

The AAP’s free electricity and water continues to attract lower middle class and jhuggi dwellers who are the largest beneficiaries of the scheme. At present, consumers in Delhi get a zero power bill up to 200 units of electricity and each house gets 20,000 litres of free water. While BJP got support from posh urban areas like Rajinder Nagar and New Rajinder Nagar, the middle and lower-income neighbourhoods of Pandav Nagar, Dasghara, Todapur and JJ Colony were satisfied with AAP’s policies.

Low turnout

The Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency recorded a voter turnout of 43.75% in the bypoll as opposed to 58.72% in 2020. The turnout was less in upscale Punjabi-dominated areas like Rajinder Nagar and New Rajinder Nagar in comparison to rural areas and jhuggis. BJP candidate Rajesh Bhatia, a Punjabi, had a larger support base in upscale neighbourhoods while Durgesh Pathak, a Purvanchali, got more support from other areas.

Internal politics in the BJP

The BJP had too many ticket seekers from the area. This included former MLA R P Singh, state vice-president Rajan Tiwari, spokesperson Harish Khurana, Purvanchal morcha leader Sonia Sinha, district general secretary Suresh Gupta, standing committee chairperson Chail Bihari Goswami, and district president Rajesh Goel. Sources in the party said that some of the ticket seekers did not participate in campaigning with much enthusiasm after being denied a ticket. “This is now becoming a perennial problem for the party, where whenever someone gets a ticket, the other aspirants either do not support or try to sabotage their campaign. The Central Leadership must look into it,” said a senior BJP leader.