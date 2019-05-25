AAP supporters did not want alliance… will keep it in mind: Gopal Rai

Speaking on the party’s Lok Sabha loss, AAP’s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai has said that the party’s supporters “did not like the dialogue and discussions on a possible alliance with Congress”.

Now that the verdict is out, what is your assessment of the alliance question?

As per feedback I have received, people want to consider AAP as their ideal party. AAP supporters did not like the dialogue and discussions on a possible alliance with Congress. So we will keep that in mind while chalking out the blueprint of the way ahead.

Do you think questioning EVMs backfired?

We believe the mandate is not on AAP or Arvind Kejriwal. Even people who voted for Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi said they will vote for Kejriwal in assembly polls. There is no alternative in Delhi apart from Kejriwal… We raised logical questions (on EVMs). We spoke about the need to have VVPATs and EC agreed. Secondly, we wanted tallying of VVPAT slips, and we saw a beginning this time. This is a positive step.

Will anyone take responsibility for the debacle?

We led the campaign collectively. Naturally, even the onus of the defeat will be borne collectively. Any one individual is not responsible. We tried to crack the Rahul-Modi polarisation through the issue of statehood, but could not. This is our biggest shortcoming.

Your vote share has crashed. How will you regain that?

We had 54 per cent vote share in the 2015 assembly polls, which has now come down to 18 per cent. We can regain that, like we did before. We worked for the people of Delhi. The Modi-Rahul chapter is over with the Lok Sabha polls.

Do you think an alliance would not have mattered?

This is a hypothetical question. The mandate is bigger than what even BJP leaders had expected. This is a new kind of mandate, a polarised mandate.