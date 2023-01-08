scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

AAP stages protest outside L-G house, BJP near Rajghat

The BJP contingent also included the nominated Aldermen who are at the core of the tussle that erupted in the unprecedented violence which unfolded over who would be sworn in first on Friday.

The AAP protesters comprised legislators and councillors. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
Listen to this article
AAP stages protest outside L-G house, BJP near Rajghat
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Around 100-150 AAP workers gathered outside Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s residence and chanted slogans Saturday morning. A few km down the Ring Road, the Delhi BJP staged a “peaceful dharna” near Rajghat against what they alleged was a deliberate insult of the Constitution by AAP leaders a day ago.

The BJP contingent also included the nominated Aldermen who are at the core of the tussle that erupted in the unprecedented violence which unfolded over who would be sworn in first on Friday.

The BJP contingent included nominated Aldermen. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

AAP leaders, including Atishi and Somnath Bharti, alleged that the L-G appointed BJP councillor Satya Sharma as the presiding officer and ten Aldermen in the MCD unconstitutionally.

Atishi said AAP would fight to preserve the Constitution and the unconstitutional ways by which the BJP is trying to take over the corporation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
China’s Covid surge threatens villagers as Lunar New Year approaches
China’s Covid surge threatens villagers as Lunar New Year approaches
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...

“If the L-G can make a statement and the MCD commissioner can issue an order which clarifies that in mayor elections, BJP’s nominated councillors will not vote, then elections can be conducted as per the Constitution,” she said.

She added that the rules of the MCD very clearly state that those who are nominated as members cannot vote. Bharti said elected councillors have been given the mandate to form the government. “If people have given AAP leaders the mandate to form the government in MCD, why is the BJP objecting to it? The BJP has been there for the past 15 years. Through these nominated councillors, it is trying to usurp the power which people have given to the MCD. This is not tolerable. It is not a question of our interests but constitutional interests and we will safeguard it,” he said.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva, in his address, termed the proceedings of Friday “a very shameful day” for democracy in Delhi.

Advertisement

“AAP MLAs could be seen giving provoking instructions. They hurled chairs, snatched the mic from the presiding officer, stood on the tables and hurled abuses showing what kind of politics the AAP is doing,” Sachdeva alleged, accusing CM Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi of instigating AAP councillors to resort to violence. “Despite having 134 councillors, Kejriwal and his party are scared of the internal elections because there is a rift within his party and to hide that fear, Kejriwal has resorted to violence, but the BJP is not going to bow down,” he added calling upon the L-G to form a committee to inquire into Friday’s violence.

More from Delhi

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri accused AAP councillors and MLAs of disrespecting the Constitution as well as the chair of the Presiding Officer. “AAP MLA Jarnail Singh himself was seen breaking the table. The place for such people is behind bars. We demand that the L-G suspend the 13 AAP MLAs from the House for a year,” Bidhuri said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 06:20 IST
Next Story

Amid biting cold, residents of Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan slum served eviction notice

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close