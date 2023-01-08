AAP stages protest outside L-G house, BJP near Rajghat

Around 100-150 AAP workers gathered outside Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s residence and chanted slogans Saturday morning. A few km down the Ring Road, the Delhi BJP staged a “peaceful dharna” near Rajghat against what they alleged was a deliberate insult of the Constitution by AAP leaders a day ago.

The BJP contingent also included the nominated Aldermen who are at the core of the tussle that erupted in the unprecedented violence which unfolded over who would be sworn in first on Friday.

The BJP contingent included nominated Aldermen. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) The BJP contingent included nominated Aldermen. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

AAP leaders, including Atishi and Somnath Bharti, alleged that the L-G appointed BJP councillor Satya Sharma as the presiding officer and ten Aldermen in the MCD unconstitutionally.

Atishi said AAP would fight to preserve the Constitution and the unconstitutional ways by which the BJP is trying to take over the corporation.

“If the L-G can make a statement and the MCD commissioner can issue an order which clarifies that in mayor elections, BJP’s nominated councillors will not vote, then elections can be conducted as per the Constitution,” she said.

She added that the rules of the MCD very clearly state that those who are nominated as members cannot vote. Bharti said elected councillors have been given the mandate to form the government. “If people have given AAP leaders the mandate to form the government in MCD, why is the BJP objecting to it? The BJP has been there for the past 15 years. Through these nominated councillors, it is trying to usurp the power which people have given to the MCD. This is not tolerable. It is not a question of our interests but constitutional interests and we will safeguard it,” he said.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva, in his address, termed the proceedings of Friday “a very shameful day” for democracy in Delhi.

Advertisement

“AAP MLAs could be seen giving provoking instructions. They hurled chairs, snatched the mic from the presiding officer, stood on the tables and hurled abuses showing what kind of politics the AAP is doing,” Sachdeva alleged, accusing CM Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi of instigating AAP councillors to resort to violence. “Despite having 134 councillors, Kejriwal and his party are scared of the internal elections because there is a rift within his party and to hide that fear, Kejriwal has resorted to violence, but the BJP is not going to bow down,” he added calling upon the L-G to form a committee to inquire into Friday’s violence.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri accused AAP councillors and MLAs of disrespecting the Constitution as well as the chair of the Presiding Officer. “AAP MLA Jarnail Singh himself was seen breaking the table. The place for such people is behind bars. We demand that the L-G suspend the 13 AAP MLAs from the House for a year,” Bidhuri said.