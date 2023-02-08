AAP govt’s ‘snooping unit to gather political intelligence’: Delhi L-G asks CBI to file case against Sisodia

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena has given approval to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and six others, including an IAS officer, over allegations that the AAP government, after coming to power in 2015, created a Feedback Unit (FBU) under the vigilance department to “collect political intelligence”.

“I am of the considered view that the case requires to be further investigated by CBI deeply, after registering a regular case. I, therefore, approve the proposal of the Directorate of Vigilance to forward the request of CBI in respect of Manish Sisodia, Dy Chief Minister, Delhi to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, the Competent authority to consider granting approval for ‘Investigation’ under Sec 17A,” reads the order issued by the L-G.

As per officials in the L-G office, the CBI’s preliminary enquiry into a complaint alleging irregularities in the formation of the unit found that it was used to snoop and collect “political intelligence”.

Officials also claimed that an analysis of the nature of the reports generated by the unit showed that “while 60% are related to Vigilance matters, political intelligence and other issues accounted for around 40%”.

“The scrutiny of such reports during the period February 2016 to early part of September 2016 shows that a substantial number of reports submitted by FBU officials related not to actionable feedback or information on corruption in any department, institutes, entities etc… but related to political activities of persons, political entities and political issues touching political interest of Aam Aadmi Party, BJP or like, which was beyond the scope and ambit of functions of FBU. Thus apparently the FBU was misused by the concerned public servants for the purpose other than the one for which it was manifestly created,” adds a report by the vigilance department.

The report states that a case under IPC sections 120B, 403, 468, 471 and 477A, and 13 (2) and 13 (1) (d) of the PC Act has been ordered in the matter.

The case is to be lodged against Sisodia, Sukesh Kumar Jain (then Vigilance Secretary), Rakesh Sinha (then special advisor to CM Arvind Kejriwal and Feedback Unit director), Pradeep Kumar Punj (then deputy director of the Unit), Satish Khetrapal (then working as a Feedback officer) and Advisor to the CM Gopal Mohan.

The Delhi government called the allegations “bogus”.

“All allegations are completely bogus. Till now, CBI, ED and Delhi police have registered so many cases against us. About 163 cases have been registered against us. However, BJP has not been able to prove even a single case. About 134 of these cases have been dismissed by the courts and in the rest of the cases also, BJP central govt has not been able to provide any evidence. These all cases are politically motivated. CBI and ED should rather investigate the dubious relationship between Modi and Adani where the real corruption happened,” the Delhi government said in an official statement.

The Aam Aadmi Party also issued a statement: “Allegations of political snooping against Manish Sisodia ji are completely false. The whole world knows that Modi ji is involved in political snooping, not Manish Sisodia. An FIR should be registered against Modi ji, not Manish ji.”

The L-G in his order also said that the AAP government used this infrastructure as a potent tool for dangerous misuse, especially considering that the Unit was manned by retired officials of IB & Central Paramilitary Forces and details of their functioning or the reports generated by them were directly submitted to the Chief Minister, for serving the vested interest of a particular political party.

“Anybody else, even the Secretary (Vigilance), under whom the Unit was established, was denied access to the reports generated by FBU,” the order states.