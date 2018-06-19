AAP sit-in: People of Delhi victims, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Throwing his weight behind the Congress’s Delhi unit, party president Rahul Gandhi Monday broke his silence on the ongoing tussle between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal, saying that in the entire episode, people of Delhi were the “victims”.

In a tweet, Rahul said: “Delhi CM, sitting in Dharna at LG office. BJP sitting in Dharna at CM residence. Delhi bureaucrats addressing press conferences. PM turns a blind eye to the anarchy; rather nudges chaos & disorder. People of Delhi are the victims, as this drama plays out.”

The tweet comes against the backdrop of criticism from various quarters that the Congress did not join the four other chief ministers in their display of support to Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, senior leaders of Delhi Congress held a meeting under the leadership of Ajay Maken and unanimously passed a five-page resolution condemning the “air-conditioned dharna politics” of the Kejriwal government and BJP leaders at a time when the capital is facing acute water and power shortage, air pollution and sanitation crises.

The Congress resolution sought the attention of the four chief ministers who extended their support to Kejriwal, saying that the Delhi CM is “an opportunist, not secular and he cannot be trusted”.

“The entire Anna movement was aimed at targeting the Congress party. The BJP and the RSS were behind this movement in every respect,” it said.

