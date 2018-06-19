AAP sit-in: Blood sugar low, Manish Sisodia shifted to hospital

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia hospitalised at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Monday, June 18, 2018. (PTI Photo) Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia hospitalised at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Monday, June 18, 2018. (PTI Photo)

A day after Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to LNJP hospital, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Monday was taken to the same hospital after his health deteriorated following six days of hunger strike at the L-G’s house. The two ministers, along with CM Arvind Kejriwal and minister Gopal Rai, had been on a sit-in against the alleged strike by IAS officers.

Sisodia was rushed to LNJP around 3 pm, when ketone levels in his urine spiked and his blood sugar levels dipped, doctors said. Sisodia has been on a hunger strike since June 13, and Jain since June 12. Jain’s condition is now stable, though he is still in the ICU, doctors added.

Support from the opposition, meanwhile, kept pouring in as Rajya Sabha MP from Samajwadi Party Ram Gopal Yadav, and CPI leader D Raja met the two and assured them of their support.

“It is shocking that the government is not being allowed to function… Top leaders of the Centre are quiet. The CM has been sitting on a dharna for a week and no one wants to talk about him. This is unheard of in democratic history…” Yadav said.

Raja said, “I met them both; they are mentally strong and determined to fight, because it’s a question of democracy and its future…”

