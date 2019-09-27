AAP’s Sanjay Singh says positive campaign for Delhi polls only

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will run a “positive campaign” for the upcoming Assembly elections, newly appointed election in-charge Sanjay Singh told The Indian Express. The Rajya Sabha MP has been given the same responsibility twice in the past — 2013 and 2015 Assembly polls.

“We will take the positive track and run a positive campaign. The BJP is welcome to speak about NRC, Hindu-Muslim and mandir-masjid. We don’t want to bring these things into our campaign,” Singh said.

The decision to appoint Singh was taken at the party’s Political Affairs Committee meeting Thursday. Senior leader Pankaj Gupta was also named the campaign director. AAP, in a statement, said it is anticipating that poll dates for Delhi will be

announced along with the Jharkhand Assembly poll date.

For AAP, Singh said things were “a lot different” as compared to its first two elections. “When we contested in 2013, opposition leaders said we would not even get two seats. We got 28. In 2015, they said we were finished after the CM resigned but people voted on the basis of the work they had seen the party do in 49 days. This time around, we have five years worth of work to show,” he said.

According to sources, the party is in the process of finalising candidates. While five MLAs have been disqualified in the past two months, the party is also looking to replace a few sitting MLAs owing to lack of popularity.

“The Delhi government’s decision to provide 200 units of electricity free every month, installation of CCTVs across Delhi, 20,000 litres of free water every month per household with connections, and mohalla clinics are some of the key decisions that will be highlighted,” AAP said in a statement.