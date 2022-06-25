AAP sharpens attack over suspension of five officials

Following the suspension of five revenue department officials, including a deputy secretary of the CMO, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj Friday alleged that L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena is hiding facts.

Saxena on Wednesday had suspended three officials — two sub-divisional magistrates and a deputy secretary posted at the CM’s office — in an alleged case of “financial irregularities”. On June 21, the L-G had suspended two more government officials from the revenue department in connection with a property and land registry matter, said sources.

Bharadwaj said: “The Privileges Committee investigated the matter, but the L-G Office tried to hide this fact… The L-G Office did not tell the media the full reason for suspending the four SDMs and officer… Officers of the L-G office are either misleading the L-G or the L-G is voluntarily being misled.”