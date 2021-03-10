AAP selling a pipe dream: Oppn

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta Tuesday said the budget presented by the Delhi government only sells hollow promises, while the Delhi Congress called it “visionless and directionless”.

“They had earlier promised to transform Delhi along the lines of London and make the Yamuna as clean as Thames but nothing happened on the ground. People of Delhi now understand that the Kejriwal government does not use the budget for development but for its freebee schemes so it benefits electorally,” Gupta said.

He also hit out at the government’s vision for Delhi in 2047: “While presenting the budget, Finance Minister Manish Sisodia talked of making Delhi like Singapore by 2047 and holding the Olympics in Delhi. This must be the first state budget in the country which shows dreams to people for 26 years later but is silent on today’s deteriorating pollution and public transport situation in Delhi.”

DPCC chief Anil Chaudhary tweeted: “When Arvind came to power in Delhi, there was a promise that new hospitals, new schools and colleges would be opened… But not a single new school, college and hospital has been opened till date. Now, finance minister Manish Sisodia (is) showing the future of 25 years to the people of Delhi with help of false promises.”

The budget stated that Rs 6,172 crore financial support will be given to local bodies in the next financial year. North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash said: “Last year too, the Delhi government had said it would give MCDs around Rs 5,500 crore — we only received Rs 3,000 crore.”