AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj to organise monthly ‘Sunderkand’ sessions in Greater Kailash

Greater Kailash Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj Tuesday announced that recitation of ‘Sunderkand’ will be held in parts of constituency on the first Tuesday of every month. ‘Sunderkand’ is a chapter in Ramcharitmanas written by poet Tulsidas which talks about Lord Hanuman’s visit to Lanka.

The ruling AAP had been frequently trolled by the BJP for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s visits to Hanuman temple during the poll campaign. The CM even alleged that the Saffron party had been mocking him ever since he recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on a televsion channel.

Bharadwaj said advanced bookings had already begun for the scheduled programmes.

Sharing a video of a recital, the AAP MLA wrote: “BJP/Congress leaders may be fuming but people irrespective of their political views are happy to be part of Sunderkund Paath. It’s so positive.”

On Monday, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, congratulating Kejriwal on his party’s victory, suggested him to incorporate recitation of ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in schools, madrasas and other educational institutions. On Twitter, he had said, whoever comes to Lord Hanuman, they get his blessings.

