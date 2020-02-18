Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Must Read

AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj to organise monthly ‘Sunderkand’ sessions in Greater Kailash

The ruling AAP had been frequently trolled by the BJP for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visits to Hanuman temple during the poll campaign.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 18, 2020 9:10:50 pm
Delhi AAP campaigns, AAP poll campaign crowdfunding, Atishi delhi polls, delhi assembly elections, delhi elections, delhi aap election funds, delhi city news, Indian express Saurabh Bharadwaj, during the announcement, said that advanced bookings had begun for the scheduled programmes. (File)

Greater Kailash Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj Tuesday announced that recitation of ‘Sunderkand’ will be held in parts of constituency on the first Tuesday of every month. ‘Sunderkand’ is a chapter in Ramcharitmanas written by poet Tulsidas which talks about Lord Hanuman’s visit to Lanka.

The ruling AAP had been frequently trolled by the BJP for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s visits to Hanuman temple during the poll campaign. The CM even alleged that the Saffron party had been mocking him ever since he recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on a televsion channel.

OPINION: The AAP is not opposing the BJP precisely in the way liberals and radicals want

Bharadwaj said advanced bookings had already begun for the scheduled programmes.

Sharing a video of a recital, the AAP MLA wrote: “BJP/Congress leaders may be fuming but people irrespective of their political views are happy to be part of Sunderkund Paath. It’s so positive.”

On Monday, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, congratulating Kejriwal on his party’s victory, suggested him to incorporate recitation of ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in schools, madrasas and other educational institutions. On Twitter, he had said, whoever comes to Lord Hanuman, they get his blessings.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 18: Latest News

Advertisement