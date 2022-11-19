AAP’s Satyendar Jain moves court, seeks contempt proceedings against ED for ‘leaking’ Tihar video

AAP leader Satyendar Jain has moved a court in Delhi seeking contempt proceedings against the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly leaking CCTV footage to the media in which he is seen receiving massage inside Tihar Jail, Jain’s lawyers said.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull issued a notice to the ED on Jain’s plea, asking the agency to file its response by Monday.

Jain has in his plea accused the ED of leaking the footage “despite an undertaking given in the court” that no material related to the case will be divulged to the media.

“The ED had in a hearing before the special court given an undertaking that it will not leak the CCTV footage that was contained in a pen drive. We have moved contempt proceedings against the agency, which will have to explain how this leak took place. We have submitted a list of social media accounts which out the video along with relevant case laws relating to contempt proceedings,” a defence lawyer for Jain said.

CCTV footage of Jain getting massages inside Thar Jail emerged in the mainstream as well as social media on Saturday morning.

Earlier during a bail hearing, the ED had accused Jain of getting special treatment inside the jail.

The court had earlier ordered the ED as well as Jain’s legal team not to leak any content of affidavits or video related to the case to the media and had taken their undertakings in that regard.

The court had, however, refused to put any restriction on or pass any direction to the media.

The court had on November 17 denied bail to Jain and two others in the case. It observed that “Jain was actually involved in concealing the proceeds of crime by giving cash to the Kolkata-based entry operators”.