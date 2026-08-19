AAP leader Satyendar Jain sent to judicial custody in sewage plant tender case

Former Delhi Water Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain and other accused on Wednesday were sent to judicial custody by a special court. The court also dismissed Jain’s application, which claimed that his arrest by the police was illegal.

Ahead of his production in court, Jain claimed that it was “political vendetta” against him in play. “It is because of the [upcoming] Punjab elections,” he said.

VIDEO | Delhi: Former minister Satyendar Jain, arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with an alleged corruption case, produced in Rouse Avenue court. He says, “It is a political case…”#AAP #SatyendarJain (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/conDACK0sj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2026

Jain and former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chief Executive Officer Udit Prakash Rai were among the six people taken into custody by the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with an alleged multi-crore sewage treatment plant (STP) tender scam.

What is the STP tender scam?

Officials said they were arrested after an extensive investigation into allegations of bribery, tender manipulation, and criminal conspiracy. They further said all six suspects were interrogated thoroughly before their formal arrest on Tuesday.

According to ACB Joint Commissioner Vikramjit Singh, the probe stems from a complaint lodged by the Directorate of Vigilance. The complaint pointed to severe irregularities in the bidding process for upgrading Delhi’s sewage treatment facilities.

The contracts were awarded in 2022 during Jain’s tenure as Delhi’s Water Minister. Investigators allege that Rai accepted bribes totalling Rs 1.5 crore during the process. Following initial inquiries, the ACB formally registered a First Information Report (FIR) on May 11, 2024, under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR was lodged in May 2024 under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act among others. In 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also probing the case, had filed a chargesheet against Jain and 13 others.

The ED launched a parallel money laundering probe and filed a chargesheet naming Jain. According to the ED, the financial fraud totals approximately Rs 17.7 crore and the illegal allocation of four distinct STP upgrade tenders.