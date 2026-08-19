AAP leader Satyendar Jain sent to judicial custody in sewage plant tender case

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was among the six people taken into custody by the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with an alleged multi-crore sewage treatment plant (STP) tender scam.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
2 min readNew DelhiAug 19, 2026 06:46 PM IST
Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain (File photo)Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain (File photo)
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Former Delhi Water Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain and other accused on Wednesday were sent to judicial custody by a special court. The court also dismissed Jain’s application, which claimed that his arrest by the police was illegal.

Ahead of his production in court, Jain claimed that it was “political vendetta” against him in play. “It is because of the [upcoming] Punjab elections,” he said.

Jain and former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chief Executive Officer Udit Prakash Rai were among the six people taken into custody by the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with an alleged multi-crore sewage treatment plant (STP) tender scam.

What is the STP tender scam?

Officials said they were arrested after an extensive investigation into allegations of bribery, tender manipulation, and criminal conspiracy. They further said all six suspects were interrogated thoroughly before their formal arrest on Tuesday.

According to ACB Joint Commissioner Vikramjit Singh, the probe stems from a complaint lodged by the Directorate of Vigilance. The complaint pointed to severe irregularities in the bidding process for upgrading Delhi’s sewage treatment facilities.

The contracts were awarded in 2022 during Jain’s tenure as Delhi’s Water Minister. Investigators allege that Rai accepted bribes totalling Rs 1.5 crore during the process. Following initial inquiries, the ACB formally registered a First Information Report (FIR) on May 11, 2024, under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR was lodged in May 2024 under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act among others. In 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also probing the case, had filed a chargesheet against Jain and 13 others.

The ED launched a parallel money laundering probe and filed a chargesheet naming Jain. According to the ED, the financial fraud totals approximately Rs 17.7 crore and the illegal allocation of four distinct STP upgrade tenders.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

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