AAP to move resolution in Delhi Assembly today seeking repeal of new farm laws

The Aam Aadmi Party is expected to raise the issues of the protesting farmers during Delhi Assembly’s session on Friday, “noting with concern” that the Centre has not responded to the demands of the protesting farmers.

A private members resolution is likely to be tabled in the House in this regard. The two-day monsoon session of the assembly began on Thursday during which the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as the commissioner of Delhi Police dominated the proceedings.

According to the list of businesses drawn up for Friday, AAP MLA Virender Singh Kandian will move a motion demanding the repeal of the farm laws. The tabling of the motion will be followed by a discussion, which will primarily be targeted at boosting the party’s prospects in Punjab which goes to polls in 2022.

The text of the resolution is likely to read: “This House notes with concern that the Union Government has not heeded to the demands by the farmers for withdrawal of the Farm Laws in spite of their peaceful protests.”

“Keeping in view the genuine demand of the farmers and also the fact that many farmers have lost their lives in this long struggle; this House strongly recommends that the Union Government should immediately repeal the three Farm Laws and call the farmers’ association for talks to understand their grievances,” the draft resolution states.

It has been over seven months that the farmers have been protesting against the laws enacted by the Centre and cleared by the Parliament. Thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi’s border points with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, like Singhu and Ghazipur, since late November, 2020.

They are demanding a repeal of the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation Act, which allows sale and purchase of farm produce outside the government mandis. The other two laws — Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act — are about contract cultivation and removing the Centre’s powers to impose stockholding limits on foodstuffs.

Meanwhile, the assembly will also discuss the “unconstitutional and unwarranted interference in the jurisdiction of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and its committees by the Union Government”, to the list of business informed.

The amended Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, which was passed in March, bars the Assembly or its committees from making rules to take up matters concerning day-to-day administration, or to conduct inquiries in relation to administrative decisions.