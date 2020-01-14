Delhi polls: AAP releases candidate list, Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party Tuesday released its list of candidates for the upcoming February 8 Delhi elections. While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi for the third consecutive time, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been fielded from Patparganj.

Here is the full list of AAP candidates

“The existing MLAs will contest elections on 46 seats in place of 15 existing MLAs and 9 new MLAs on vacant seats. There are 8 women among them. In 2015, there were six women,” Sisodia said. Soon after the announcement, Kejriwal tweeted, “Best wishes to all. Don’t be complacent. Work very hard. People have a lot of faith in AAP and you. God bless.”

Amanatullah Khan, whose constituency Okhla witnessed massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in areas including Jamia and Shaheen Bagh, will contest from the same seat.

Three of the seven candidates who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections have also been given tickets for the Assembly polls. Dilip Pandey will contest from Timarpur constituency, Raghav Chadda from Rajinder Nagar, and Atishi from Kalkaji.

Former Congress MLA Ram Singh Netaji, who along with four others, joined the Aam Aadmi Party Monday, has also been given a ticket to contest from Badarpur.

Delhi will vote for a new Assembly on February 8, and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The 2015 elections returned Arvind Kejriwal to power with an extraordinary mandate of 67 out of the 70 seats in the Assembly, and 54.3% of the popular vote.

An opinion survey conducted among 2,298 Delhi voters by the Lokniti programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) from November 22 through December 3, 2019, suggested considerable support for the AAP.

However, the elections are significant for the BJP, which, after its stupendous Lok Sabha success in May 2019, faced a wake-up call in Haryana and Maharashtra, and then suffered a rude jolt in Jharkhand last month. A victory in Delhi will be a big morale booster.

