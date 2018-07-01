AAP rakes up doorstep ration issue, asks L-G Anil Baijal to clear scheme

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal (Files) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal (Files)

A day after the Union government advocated doorstep delivery of ration to prevent starvation deaths, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he now “hoped” that L-G Anil Baijal would allow the Delhi government to implement its scheme. On Friday, the Centre had asked state governments to provide home delivery of highly subsidised food grains to PDS beneficiaries to avoid instances of starvation deaths.

Union food minister Ram Vilas Paswan had said, “We have given guidelines to all states to ensure there are no starvation deaths because of non-delivery of PDS grains. As a precaution, we have asked states to provide for doorstep delivery of subsidised grains.”

AAP was quick to point out that their scheme to provide ration to citizens at their doorstep has been stuck since its approval by the Delhi Cabinet in March last year.

Under the scheme, ration, including wheat, flour, rice and sugar, will be delivered to the homes of people in sealed packets, in line with provisions of the National Food Security Act, 2013.

Reiterating that their stand has been vindicated, Kejriwal tweeted, “I am hopeful that now the L-G will allow the Delhi government to implement the scheme. Already a lot of time has been lost. People suffer due to this.”

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Even before he was CM, Kejriwal was known for his ration activism. He has worked hard on the PDS and knows about the problems in Delhi’s slums. The scheme was designed after careful study.”

“Instead of approving the scheme, which will bring transparency to food distribution, the L-G created hurdles. Even the sit-in at the L-G’s office was on this issue. Now that the union food minister is advocating the idea, this vindicates our stand,” he added.

