Wednesday, May 04, 2022
AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Atishi named in police report for ‘defamatory remarks’ against BJP

Police said the non-cognizable report has been registered at Cyber Cell police station in New Delhi on the complaint of BJP IT cell head Abhishek Dubey.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 4, 2022 7:23:57 pm
The complainant demanded action against the leaders for defaming the party and for the wrong accusations against its workers. (File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and MLA Atishi have been named in a non-cognizable report by the Delhi Police for their alleged defamatory remarks against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its workers.

Police said the NCR has been registered at Cyber Cell police station in New Delhi on the complaint of BJP IT cell head Abhishek Dubey. The two leaders have been booked under IPC section 500 (defamation), said police.

Police said the complaint by Dubey was filed last week on Friday for allegedly defaming the BJP by calling its workers “hooligans and rapists”.

“AAP’s Kalkaji MLA Atishi and… Raghav Chadha referred to BJP workers as criminals, hooligans, and rapists during press conferences on April 15th and April 16th… this was against the biggest party, BJP. They (BJP workers) were referred to as hooligans, mafia, illiterate, and rapists. They also posted a tweet about this… Atishi and Raghav Chadha’s accusations and expletives against the world’s biggest party BJP and its workers are wrong,” reads the report.

The complainant demanded action against the leaders for defaming the party and for the wrong accusations against its workers.

