AAP protests against ‘delay’ in MCD elections, claims BJP coerced poll panel

The Aam Aadmi Party protested outside the BJP headquarters Monday, against the alleged delay in holding MCD elections. The State Election Commission (SEC) had deferred the announcement of municipal polls last week, hours after it called a press conference stating that the elections would be held in April 2022.

The AAP alleged that the BJP had “coerced” the SEC to delay polls for “political gains”. On Monday, AAP Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai said, “I challenge BJP to make sure that MCD elections are announced in a week’s time if it doesn’t fear AAP. No one expected that we’d need to agitate to get MCD elections conducted after our historic victory in Punjab.”

According to the SEC, the polls have not been delayed and it will take a legal opinion on holding elections in light of the Centre’s plan to reunify the three MCDs.

“We don’t have a problem with the unification, the real issue is the postponement of elections. Unification of MCD is possible even after the elections are conducted and the BJP is simply running away like cowards,” said AAP’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak.