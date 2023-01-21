AAP to protest outside South Delhi BJP MP Bidhuri’s house over eviction notices to slum dwellers

Accusing the Centre of having an “anti-poor mindset”, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Saturday that it will gherao South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s house over notices to bulldoze homes in Navjeevan Camp, Nehru Camp, Tughlakabad village and Subhash Camp.

Kalkaji AAP MLA Atishi alleged the Archaeological Survey of India, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Centre, had put up a demolition notice on the slums of Tughlakabad village threatening an estimated 70,000 to 80,000 citizens to vacate their homes within 15 days.

“Together with the people, we will gherao BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s house at 11.30 am. If he doesn’t meet us, there will be a huge protest outside the house,” Atishi said.

Atishi also accused the BJP of making false promises before the recently-concluded Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in the name of the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahaan Makaan’, or the in-situ rehabilitation of the residents of such clusters. After the elections, she alleged, the BJP started putting up demolition notices “all over Delhi.”

“Within less than two weeks of losing the MCD elections, the BJP’s anti-poor mindset has been completely exposed. A month ago, when BJP needed votes, it was telling slum dwellers that they would give them houses right where their slums are, but these slums became illegal as soon as the elections were over,” she alleged.

According to the AAP, notices to this effect were put up at Kalkaji’s Navjeevan Camp and Nehru Camp. Now, two more major camps had been issued such notices, including Tughlakabad Village.