AAP dharna LIVE Updates: We are being used for political reasons, say IAS officers as AAP marches towards PM residence

With no signs of a truce, the impasse between the Delhi government and LG Anil Baijal is all set to intensify on Sunday. AAP workers and leaders will march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Office from Mandi House over the issue of the IAS officers’ “strike”, which they claim has been on since the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at the Chief Minister’s house.
CM Arvind Kejriwal, whose sit-in protest along with Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai at Raj Niwas entered its seventh day on Sunday, has accused PM Modi of supporting the “strike” by IAS officers and hindering the governance in Delhi. “Is the country’s democracy safe in the hands of such a prime minister,” he asked on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Kejriwal has received support from four Opposition chief ministers – West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka’s HD Kumaraswamy, Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan and Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu – who urged the Centre to “rise above politics”, solve the “constitutional crisis” and not “restrict the federal system”. The leaders, who were denied the permission to meet LG Baijal and Kejriwal on Saturday, plan to raise the issue during the NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday.
Read | Four CM’s meet PM Modi, request to resolve AAP-Governor tussle
Refuting claims that IAS officers are 'on strike', IAS Association secretary Manisha Saxena said such information is 'completely false and baseless'. 'We are attending meetings, all depts are doing their works. We are sometimes also working on holidays,' Saxena was quoted as saying by ANI.
Varsha Joshi, Delhi transport commissioner, said IAS officers are being used for 'political reasons'. 'Let us do our work. We are feeling frightened and victimised. We are being used for completely political reasons,' Joshi said.
CPM leader Sitaram Yechury said he will be joining the protest rally to the Prime Minister's residence to express "serious condemnation over the manner in which federalism, a fundamental feature of our Constitution, is being undermined by this BJP Central government."
Hours before the Aam Aadmi Party's protest march to the prime minister's residence, the Delhi Police said no permission was sought for it, even as AAP leaders alleged that party supporters were being prevented from taking part in the rally. "The call given by the AAP to march towards PM office or residence is without permission. No permission has been applied for. As such the areas under New Delhi district are under prohibitory orders," a senior Delhi Police officer said.
Ahead of AAP's march to Prime Minister's Office. entry and exit gates have been closed at Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath and Lok Kalyan Marg. However, Interchange between Yellow & Violet Lines at Central Secretariat will remain available as usual.
BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha lashed out at LG's office for denying permissions to the four Opposition CM's from meeting Kejriwal on Saturday evening. "Heavens wouldn’t have fallen if you had allowed CMs of West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka & AP to meet our popular & favorite CM Arvind Kejriwal. It’s high time to realize that they are elected (& not selected) CMs by our people of India. This kind of blatant show of autocracy, despotism, autarchy & use of power by stopping the meet of elected CMs of states will only ridicule our party’s image & give them tremendous sympathy of their followers. Just think of it & take it as “Food for Thought” - consider the genuine demand by Arvind Kejriwal," he wrote on Twitter.
"The yours, theirs & ours demand of “Full statehood for Delhi” must be fulfilled in the larger interest of people of Delhi & Nation, sooner the better, before the deterioration of health of leaders (sitting on fast for 05 days) & voices/ demands/sympathy escalates. We appreciate & applaud Arvind’s commitment, determination & image. Hope & pray that good sense prevails & administration/bureaucracy does not repeat this. People are getting the impression that the leaders have been blocked from meeting on ur instructions Sir. God bless.Jai Hind."
Day 1 - Monday: In an unprecedented move, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his Cabinet colleagues -Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, and Labour Minister Gopal Rai begin a sit-in protest at LG Baijal's office after the latter failed to resolve the bureaucratic impasse in the National Capital, following the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on February 20 earlier this year.
Day 2 - Tuesday: PWD Minister begins an indefinite hunger strike
Day 3 - Wednesday: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia begins a hunger strike. Party workers and supporters also marched from CM Kejriwal's residence to LG's office. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel in a letter also urged the LG to take steps to end the four-month-long impasse between the ministers and the IAS officials in the local administration. The BJP also staged a counter-protest against Kejriwal-led AAP.
Day 4 - Thursday: Kejriwal writes a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to urgently intervene in the issue. Party workers also launched a candle-march to protest against Baijal over Delhi’s statehood issue. The Delhi High Court, on the other hand, agreed to hear on June 18 a plea seeking to declare the sit-in by the CM and his cabinet colleagues as unconstitutional and illegal.
Day 5 - Friday: Family members of Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues were denied permission to meet the leaders protesting at LG's office. . “We wanted to meet our husbands for 10 minutes. They made us wait for 1.5 hours at the first barricade and then turned us away. Are we a security threat? Is he (Baijal) so insecure?" Sunita Kejriwal, a former IRS officer and wife of Arvind Kejriwal told. Along with Sunita, Kejriwal’s mother, and the wives of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain had gone to meet the ministers around 6 pm inside Raj Niwas. Kejriwal also announced a door-to-door campaign from Monday and collect 10 lakh letters that will be addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to end the IAS officers' strike.
Day 6 - Saturday: Four non-Congress Opposition chief ministers -- West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, Andhra's N Chandrababu Naidu -- were denied the permission to meet Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal. The four leaders extended their support to the Delhi CM and urged the Centre to “rise above politics”, solve the “constitutional crisis” and not “restrict the federal system”. They also paid a quick visit to CM Kejriwal's residence.
Day 7 - Sunday: The party has called for a gherao of the PM’s office on Sunday over the issue of the IAS officers’ “strike” and will start a march from Mandi House
"We aren't expecting people or parties from other states to come in our support but 4 CMs have come in our support, for the youngest political party. This is a matter of pride for us. They have come in support of the rights of the people of Delhi. I assure LG, PMO & Delhi police that there won't be any violence. People just want to tell PM that the LG appointed by him, is doing injustice to Delhi. He'll also be requested to tell IAS officers, who're on strike since last 4 months, to come back to work," AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said.
"Today’s protest is a flash back for us. Nothing has changed except the ruling party. Back then we stood against the Congress and today we are taking a stand against the BJP," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.
AAP leaders claim that police is patrolling outside the houses and officers of their workers. Adding that they are being questioned if they will march to PM's office, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Attempts are being made to stop the supporters at their houses and offices."
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Ahead of AAP's march to PM's office, Delhi Metro will keep its Lok Kalyan Marg station shut on Sunday. "As advised by police, no entry or exit will be available at Lok Kalyan Marg station (from 12 noon)," the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) said, reported IANS.
Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee, N Chandrababu Naidu, HD Kumaraswamy and Pinarayi Vijayan for supporting Arvind Kejriwal's protest, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said, "Kejriwal stole the Anti-corruption campaign that I had launched during the 2G spectrum. He is a born Naxalite. Why should they (the four CMs) support him?"
The four chief ministers who had extended their support to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during the NITI Aayog meet and discussed Delhi's bureaucratic impasse. 'I along with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala have requested PM Modi today to resolve the problems of Delhi government immediately,' Mamata Banerjee said.
Actor Prakash Raj who has often been a critic of the Modi government also backed Arvind Kejriwal's protest. Taking a dig at the prime minister over his recent video on the fitness challenge, Prakash Raj under his '#Justasking' campaign on Twitter wrote, "Instruct bureaucrats to work with Chief Minister Kejriwal and EXERCISE your DUTY."
The Delhi Police said the AAP workers have not taken any permission for the protest march planned from Mandi House to the Prime Minister's Office. "No permission has been applied for. As such areas of New Delhi district are under prohibitory orders," it wrote on its Twitter handle. "At the time of protest, the exit gates of 4 metro stations namely Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk & Central Secretariat will be closed," Madhur Verma, DCP, New Delhi told ANI.
“Though no formal permission was taken from the police by AAP for the Sunday march, security arrangements have been made nevertheless. Since Section 144 (prohibitory orders) are already imposed in New Delhi and no gathering is allowed around the PM’s office, the protesters will be dealt with according to the law,” said a police officer. When contacted, DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said, “The officers have been asked to keep a track on the movement of the gathering.”
Media reports earlier suggested that LG Baijal is representing Delhi, replacing CM Kejriwal who has refused to join the NITI Aayog meeting being held today. Delhi CM Kejriwal who is protesting at the LG's office on Twitter wrote, "Under which provision of the Constitution does LG have powers to replace the Chief Minister? I have not authorised him to go in my place. NITI Aayog CEO, however, quashed the reports saying that Anil Baijal is infact not present at the Fourth Meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog.
* Issue a direction to IAS officers to end their "strike"
* Action against those who have struck work for "four months"
* Approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of rations.
Before the four Opposition leader set out to meet Kejriwal, there was a nearly two-hour-long meeting, during which West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rallied for the need to support him.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee who had extended his support to Kejriwal earlier said she had been in touch with Kejriwal, texting him three days ago to ask if the “problem had been solved”. The leaders who met at Andhra Bhawan, the four chief minsiters discussed the NITI Aayog meeting and Banerjee also argued for the need to show solidarity for Kejriwal. “Even if some BJP chief minister calls me and asks for some help, do you think I won’t help,” she said.
The CM's had sent a letter to Baijal asking for permission to meet him to discuss the situation in Delhi. When that didn’t yield a result, the four sought permission to meet Kejriwal. When that wasn’t given either, “the discussion turned to whether or not to march”, said a source. Banerjee’s initial plan was to march to the LG office, where Kejriwal and three ministers are on a sit-in. But the three other CMs intervened. “It was felt this could diminish the stature of the CMs and that it could be argued they were creating a law and order problem,” said a source.
Read more | Before backing Arvind Kejriwal, 4 CMs had a 2-hour meeting
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not attend the NITI Aayog meeting today called to discuss the implementation of key policies relating to various sectors. The day-long meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhawan will be attended by union ministers, chief ministers of various states, lieutenant governors of union territories and senior government officials.
The four Opposition leaders - West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka’s HD Kumaraswamy, Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan and Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu - who had tried to visit Kejriwal on Saturday, have said that they will raise the issue in the NITI Aayog meeting today.
National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah also extended his support to Arvind Kejriwal. "Forget the arguments & counterarguments, a CM elected by the people of Delhi with an overwhelming majority is protesting in the Lt. Governor’s residence for the last 6 days & the powers that be couldn’t seem to care less. Democracy anyone?" he wrote on Twitter
Addressing the media, AAP leader and National Secretary Pankaj Gupta said that political parties from all corners of the country have extended their support to the strike called by Arvind Kejriwal and his colleagues over the bureaucratic crisis in the National Capital. 'Every individual believe that it is a matter of shame that a govt that has come in power with full majority is not allowed to work for its people.' He also questioned the Congress' silence over the protest.
Calling for people to join the march, Gupta said, 'The objective of the march to the PMO is to plead with the Hon'ble PM to bring the IAS Officers back to work from strike and let the Gov of Delhi function.'
Welcome to the live blog. Amid the standoff between Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government and LG Anil Baijal over the issue of the IAS officers’ “strike," the AAP workers will march to the Prime Minister's office on Sunday. Follow this space to track all the latest developments