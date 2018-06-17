AAP dharna LIVE Updates: We are being used for political reasons, say IAS officers as AAP marches towards PM residence

A week of CM Kejriwal's protest: All that has happened till now

Day 1 - Monday: In an unprecedented move, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his Cabinet colleagues -Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, and Labour Minister Gopal Rai begin a sit-in protest at LG Baijal's office after the latter failed to resolve the bureaucratic impasse in the National Capital, following the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on February 20 earlier this year.

Day 2 - Tuesday: PWD Minister begins an indefinite hunger strike

Day 3 - Wednesday: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia begins a hunger strike. Party workers and supporters also marched from CM Kejriwal's residence to LG's office. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel in a letter also urged the LG to take steps to end the four-month-long impasse between the ministers and the IAS officials in the local administration. The BJP also staged a counter-protest against Kejriwal-led AAP.

Day 4 - Thursday: Kejriwal writes a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to urgently intervene in the issue. Party workers also launched a candle-march to protest against Baijal over Delhi’s statehood issue. The Delhi High Court, on the other hand, agreed to hear on June 18 a plea seeking to declare the sit-in by the CM and his cabinet colleagues as unconstitutional and illegal.

Day 5 - Friday: Family members of Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues were denied permission to meet the leaders protesting at LG's office. . “We wanted to meet our husbands for 10 minutes. They made us wait for 1.5 hours at the first barricade and then turned us away. Are we a security threat? Is he (Baijal) so insecure?" Sunita Kejriwal, a former IRS officer and wife of Arvind Kejriwal told. Along with Sunita, Kejriwal’s mother, and the wives of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain had gone to meet the ministers around 6 pm inside Raj Niwas. Kejriwal also announced a door-to-door campaign from Monday and collect 10 lakh letters that will be addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to end the IAS officers' strike.

Day 6 - Saturday: Four non-Congress Opposition chief ministers -- West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, Andhra's N Chandrababu Naidu -- were denied the permission to meet Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal. The four leaders extended their support to the Delhi CM and urged the Centre to “rise above politics”, solve the “constitutional crisis” and not “restrict the federal system”. They also paid a quick visit to CM Kejriwal's residence.

Day 7 - Sunday: The party has called for a gherao of the PM’s office on Sunday over the issue of the IAS officers’ “strike” and will start a march from Mandi House