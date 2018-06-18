AAP-LG standoff LIVE: Now, Manish Sisodia’s health worsens, shifted to hospital

On the eight day of AAP’s protest, the Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Kejriwal-led Delhi government who had authorised the sit-in protest by the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues — Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain — at the LG’s office. “You are sitting inside the LG’s office. If it’s a strike, it has to be outside the office,” the court said.
Kejriwal, in a fresh appeal, reassured IAS officers that he would ensure their “safety and security” while urging them to call off their “strike.” The party on Sunday had planned a march till the Prime Minister’s house in Lok Kalyan Marg on Sunday but was stopped near the Parliament Street police station.
After Mamata Banerjee, N Chandrababu Naidu, Pinarayi Vijayan and HD Kumaraswamy, Kejriwal received support from MK Stalin, Omar Abdullah and Prakash Raj among others. CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury briefly joined the protesters at the Mandi House circle.
Kejriwal and company have been staging a sit-in protest at LG’s office since last Monday over the bureaucratic impasse in the National Capital due to the IAS officers “strike.” Satyendar Jain, who along with Manish Sisodia was on an indefinite hunger strike, was rushed to hospital on Sunday after his health deteriorated.
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "turning a blind eye to the chaos." He tweeted, "Delhi CM, sitting in Dharna at LG office. BJP sitting in Dharna at CM residence. Delhi bureaucrats addressing press conferences. PM turns a blind eye to the anarchy; rather nudges chaos and disorder. People of Delhi are the victims, as this drama plays out."
Sisodia added, "Happy for discussions with our officers. The Delhi government is committed to providing them with a safe and secure environment. However, the LG is the head of both the “services” and “security”. So, the meeting should take place in his presence so that assurances related to those subjects could be given."
In response to the IAS association's appeal to the CM, Sisodia said, "That's precisely why we have been sitting at Raj Niwas for so many days requesting the Hon’ble LG to call all stakeholders and end this impasse."
In response to the IAS association's appeal to the CM, Sisodia said, "Thats precisely why we have been sitting at Raj Niwas for so many days requesting Hon’ble LG to call all stakeholders and end this impasse."
Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav is likely to arrive at the hospital to meet Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain.
Meanwhile, Delhi's IAS association said that it was open to discussion with the CM over the strike of its officers. "The office of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi welcomes Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal's appeal. We reiterate that we continue to be at work with full dedication and vigour. We look forward to concrete interventions for our security and dignity. We are open to formal discussions with the Hon'ble CM on this matter," the association said.
Meanwhile, Delhi's IAS association said that it was open to discussion with the CM over the strike of its officers. "The office of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi welcomes Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal's appeal. We reiterate that we continue to be at work with full dedication and vigour. We look forward to concrete interventions for our security and dignity. We are open to formal discussions with the Hon'ble CM on this matter," the association said.
Meanwhile, Delhi's IAS association said that it was open to discussion with the CM over the strike of its officers. "The office of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi welcomes Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal's appeal. We reiterate that we continue to be at work with full dedication and vigour. We look forward to concrete interventions for our security and dignity. We are open to formal discussions with the Hon'ble CM on this matter," the association said.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh arrived at the hospital to visit Sisodia.
Taking To Twitter, Kejriwal said that his deputy, Manish Sisodia, will be shifted to the hospital.
Revealing more information about Satyendar Jain's health conditions, Dr J C Passey, medical superintendent of LNJP Hospital said that Jain was shifted at 11.50 PM on the complaints of a headache, nausea, abdomen pain, respiratory difficulties and urine retention. "Our team of specialists, who examined him, advised hospitalisation following which he was shifted to the ICU where necessary investigations and treatment was started instantly," the doctor said. "He (Jain) had to be put on oxygen therapy and he felt better after he passed urine at 2.30 AM. His general condition is stable," Dr Passey said.
Passey said Jain is not taking food orally and is being given glucose, electrolytes and medication for symptomatic relief intravenously. "Our team of specialists have examined him again today and have advised some investigations. He is likely to be kept in the ICU for the next 24 hours for observation," he said, reported PTI
When he broke into politics in 2015 after riding a spontaneous social ferment in 2012 as a civil society activist, Kejriwal was unique because no one in Indian history had risen to power in such a short time. He built the AAP ship while sailing it. The inevitable political formalisation and institutionalisation had to happen in a hurry and he managed it with minimal collateral damage. But he chose be a lone ranger, playing it alone.
However, after finding a common enemy in the BJP – whether or not Kejriwal is ideologically opposed to it like the Congress and the CPM – is finally mainstreaming him. Circumstances will also compel him to be a part of regional alliances, or lose relevance.
The pressure both the BJP and its government at the Centre exerted on him has not just been annoying, but has been undermining his role as a Chief Minister. By restraining him with controls on administration and legislation, and letting loose a Lieutenant Governor who can stall almost everything he does, the Centre has made him almost immobile. By continuing to retain the most crucial portfolios of law and order and land – and allegedly sitting on many other reforms – it practically caged him. Read more
Adding that Satyendar Jain's ketones level was in critical condition when he was hospitalised, AAP leader Aashish Khetan said that Jain could have gone into kidney failure if immediate medical intervention was not provided. Manish Sisodia's is also not doing too well, the party leaders said. The party has arranged for a prayer meeting at 5 pm today for the well-being of its leaders
Taking a dig at the Congress party, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, 'Whenever the democracy was threatened in Goa, Manipur, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, the AAP was the first to speak up. You should now ask the Congress why they are siding with the BJP?' Sanjay Singh also mentioned that NDA's ally Shiv Sena has also sided with the AAP among other opposition parties.
Responding on Delhi HC's observation, AAP said, 'We had tried everything possible. The protest was the last resort. Also, there is a protest staged by BJP right now in front of CM's office. Questions must be raised about that as well then.'
"If the IAS officers, LG and Centre agree to participate in the government meetings, we will end the strike," AAP leader Sanjay Singh said. "We have tried everything -- from talks, meetings and request-- so that the officers can come back to their duties," he said.
Aam Aadmi Party in a press conference requested the central government and LG Baijal to take steps to end the bureaucratic impasse in Delhi. "CM Kejriwal has started a good initiative. The onus is now on Central government and LG Baijal to take it forward." Adding that the party led a revolutionary protest on Sunday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh warned of people's anger if the issues are not resolved. The party also plans to start a door-to-door campaign and will send 10 lakh letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to end the IAS officers' strike.
Extending its support to AAP's protest in New Delhi, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "The type of movement Arvind Kejriwal has started is a unique one. Uddhav Thackeray had a conversation with him & said that Kejriwal has the right to work for Delhi because they are the elected govt. Whatever is happening to them, it's not good for democracy."
IAS officers, in a press conference in Delhi on Sunday, said that “they are not on strike” and that they “do not feel safe attending all meetings.” At the Press Club of India, revenue secretary Manisha Saxena said, “All officers are working, attending meetings, doing inspections and moving files despite being targetted and victimised by this government. No officer is on strike… this is all misinformation. IAS officers are nameless, faceless bureaucrats, but this is an abnormal situation, which is why we have to clarify our stand.”
On “missing routine meetings”, Directorate of Information and Publicity Secretary Jaydev Sarangi said, “We attend statutory meetings, Cabinet meetings, and Assembly sessions too. After what happened with the chief secretary, we are scared… if this can happen to the head of bureaucracy, who is safe? If we don’t feel safe attending a meeting or feel like it will impact our self-respect, we do not attend that meeting. But we are not on strike.”
A Chief Minister on protest, an embattled bureaucracy and a case in Supreme Court — the AAP govt’s pitch for statehood has many moving parts. The Indian Express look at how the demand for autonomy has played out in the past, and where different parties have stood on it.
Day 1 - Monday: In an unprecedented move, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his Cabinet colleagues -Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, and Labour Minister Gopal Rai begin a sit-in protest at LG Baijal's office after the latter failed to resolve the bureaucratic impasse in the National Capital, following the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on February 20 earlier this year.
Day 2 - Tuesday: PWD Minister begins an indefinite hunger strike
Day 3 - Wednesday: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia begins a hunger strike. Party workers and supporters also marched from CM Kejriwal's residence to LG's office. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel in a letter also urged the LG to take steps to end the four-month-long impasse between the ministers and the IAS officials in the local administration. The BJP also staged a counter-protest against Kejriwal-led AAP.
Day 4 - Thursday: Kejriwal writes a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to urgently intervene in the issue. Party workers also launched a candle-march to protest against Baijal over Delhi’s statehood issue. The Delhi High Court, on the other hand, agreed to hear on June 18 a plea seeking to declare the sit-in by the CM and his cabinet colleagues as unconstitutional and illegal.
Day 5 - Friday: Family members of Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues were denied permission to meet the leaders protesting at LG's office. . “We wanted to meet our husbands for 10 minutes. They made us wait for 1.5 hours at the first barricade and then turned us away. Are we a security threat? Is he (Baijal) so insecure?" Sunita Kejriwal, a former IRS officer and wife of Arvind Kejriwal told. Along with Sunita, Kejriwal’s mother, and the wives of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain had gone to meet the ministers around 6 pm inside Raj Niwas. Kejriwal also announced a door-to-door campaign from Monday and collect 10 lakh letters that will be addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to end the IAS officers' strike.
Day 6 - Saturday: Four non-Congress Opposition chief ministers -- West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, Andhra's N Chandrababu Naidu -- were denied the permission to meet Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal. The four leaders extended their support to the Delhi CM and urged the Centre to “rise above politics”, solve the “constitutional crisis” and not “restrict the federal system”. They also paid a quick visit to CM Kejriwal's residence.
Day 7 - Sunday: The party called for a gherao of the PM’s office and led a march from Mandi House. The supporters were, however, stopped near Parliament House police station. Satyendar Jain, who is an indefinite fast, was rushed to hospital after his health conditions deteriorated.
Day 8 - Monday: The Delhi High Court pulled up the Kejriwal govt, questioning who gave them the authority to protest. "Who authorised the strike/dharna (sit-in by Kejriwal)? You are sitting inside the LG's office. If it's a strike, it has to be outside the office," the court told lawyers appearing for the Delhi government.
Arvind Kejriwal in an interview to The Indian Express discusses Delhi's statehood debate, the sit-in protest at LG's office and the IAS officers 'strike' in the National Capital.
"We have tried our best to resolve this issue through talks. Since the last three-four months, we did everything possible to reason with the hon’ble L-G. I met him four times during the last three months, Manish met him four times, Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain met him thrice each. Further, Manish and I wrote to him. Every time the L-G said just one thing — that he wanted a week’s time and he would resolve everything. Finally, we got the impression that the hon’ble L-G never wanted to end this ‘strike’ by the officers. In fact, the strike has been instigated by the Centre through their L-G," he said.
Delhi High Court, on Monday, pulled up the Kejriwal government over his sit-out at LG's office. "This can’t be called a strike. You can’t go inside someone’s office or house and hold a strike there. If it's a strike, it has to be outside the office," the court said. "Thing is that you're sitting on a dharna. Who authorised them to sit on a dharna like this?" the court asked. When the Delhi govt's lawyer described it an "individual decision," the court questioned if it is "authorised?"
The bench headed by Justices A K Chawla and Navin Chawla were hearing two petitions, one against the sit-in by Aam Aadmi Party leader Kejriwal and the other against the alleged strike by the IAS officers of Delhi government. Apart from the two petitions, a separate plea was moved by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta against the sit-in by Kejriwal at Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office. The matters are likely to be heard on June 22.
Satyendar Jain, who was hospitalised on Sunday evening is stable now, doctors today said. Jain, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Lieutenant Governor office for nearly a week, was rushed to the LNJP Hospital after his health deteriorated. His Ketones level in urine was found high yesterday. "After hospitalization, his condition is stable," Medical Superintendent of LNJP, J C Passey, said.
Welcome to live blog. As the standoff between Aam Aadmi Party and LG Anil Baijal entered day 8 on Monday, the party plans to hold a meeting at CM's residence. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court is listening to a plea that sought to declare the sit-in by the CM and his cabinet colleagues as unconstitutional and illegal. Follow this space to track all the latest developments