FIR lodged over alleged AAP protest inside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

Policemen detained Cockroach Janta Party supporters during a demonstration demanding the resignation of the Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on Saturday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR on a complaint by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) alleging that protesters linked to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised slogans inside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib during Saturday’s protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The DSGMC alleged that the protesters violated the sanctity of the gurdwara’s sacred ‘Guru Ghar’ by raising slogans and attempting to use the premises for political activities.

DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka said the protesters had initially been allowed to enter the gurdwara, where they were offered langar and shelter. However, he alleged that they subsequently took out posters from their bags and began protesting.