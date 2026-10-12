FIR lodged over alleged AAP protest inside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, which filed the complaint, alleged that protesters raised slogans and attempted to use the premises for political activities after being offered langar and shelter.

Written by: Sakshi Chand, Pragynesh
3 min readNew DelhiOct 12, 2026 10:13 AM IST
Policemen detained Cockroach Janta Party supporters during a demonstration demanding the resignation of the Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on Saturday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNAPolicemen detained Cockroach Janta Party supporters during a demonstration demanding the resignation of the Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on Saturday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA
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The Delhi Police have registered an FIR on a complaint by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) alleging that protesters linked to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised slogans inside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib during Saturday’s protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The DSGMC alleged that the protesters violated the sanctity of the gurdwara’s sacred ‘Guru Ghar’ by raising slogans and attempting to use the premises for political activities.

DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka said the protesters had initially been allowed to enter the gurdwara, where they were offered langar and shelter. However, he alleged that they subsequently took out posters from their bags and began protesting.

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“They came inside with just a bag and we let them in… We gave them langar and let them stay. After getting in, they started taking out posters from their bags and protested,” Kalka alleged.

Kalka also responded to AAP’s allegations that police personnel had entered the gurdwara premises and violated its sanctity. He said the gurdwara had previously provided shelter to people participating in protests but would not tolerate the use of its premises for political activities.

“Even during the last protests, people have come and lived here. That is our duty. But if someone does politics on it, we won’t tolerate it,” he said, adding that the committee believed the protesters were associated with AAP.

The complaint sought the identification of all the protesters and action against them. Kalka visited the Parliament Street police station at around 1 pm, where the complaint was received.

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What transpired

The incident took place on Saturday, when hundreds of demonstrators from Delhi and other states gathered in the city to protest against the SIR and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Over 100 demonstrators who had gathered outside Bangla Sahib, around 1 km from the Election Commission of India’s office on Ashoka Road, were detained by police on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier, a staff member of the gurdwara management had told The Indian Express that police personnel urged the management to send the protesters out, but the management refused.

“People have been peacefully sitting, sleeping and eating here. Anyone who comes inside the gurdwara is a visitor to us. Police are not allowed inside. Police can come only when there is a serious criminal incident, but these are students who have come to protest, which is their right. They cannot force them out… they are not criminals,” the staff member had said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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