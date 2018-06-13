AAP dharna LIVE: Hundreds of Kejriwal supporters protest at LG house; Raj Niwas surrounded by police wall

Hundreds of AAP supporters marched towards LG’s house on Wednesday. (AAP Twitter) Hundreds of AAP supporters marched towards LG’s house on Wednesday. (AAP Twitter)

As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues continue to stage a sit-in protest at L-G Anil Baijal’s office for the third straight day, Deputy Chief Minsiter Manish Sisodia on Wednesday began an indefinite hunger strike. Earlier, on Tuesday Health Minister Satyendar Jain had launched an indefinite hunger strike over the demands.

Kejriwal, along with Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai have been staging a sit-in at the LG’s office since Monday to protest against agitating IAS officials and to get an approval for the doorstep ration delivery scheme. AAP MLAs and workers will march to Raj Niwas today to extend their support to Kejriwal and company.

“We are not sitting here for ourselves. We are sitting here for the people of Delhi, for schools, water, mohalla clinics, so that the people of Delhi get the facilities,” Kejriwal said in a video message from LG’s office.

The BJP and Congress slammed Kejriwal, terming his ‘dharna’ at the L-G office a “mockery of democracy” and a “drama”. Raising the water shortage issue in the city, BJP’s Delhi unit will also stage a protest at Kejriwal’s residence today.