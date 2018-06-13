AAP dharna LIVE: Hundreds of Kejriwal supporters protest at LG house; Raj Niwas surrounded by police wall

As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues continue to stage a sit-in protest at L-G Anil Baijal’s office for the third straight day, Deputy Chief Minsiter Manish Sisodia on Wednesday began an indefinite hunger strike. Earlier, on Tuesday Health Minister Satyendar Jain had launched an indefinite hunger strike over the demands.
Kejriwal, along with Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai have been staging a sit-in at the LG’s office since Monday to protest against agitating IAS officials and to get an approval for the doorstep ration delivery scheme. AAP MLAs and workers will march to Raj Niwas today to extend their support to Kejriwal and company.
“We are not sitting here for ourselves. We are sitting here for the people of Delhi, for schools, water, mohalla clinics, so that the people of Delhi get the facilities,” Kejriwal said in a video message from LG’s office.
The BJP and Congress slammed Kejriwal, terming his ‘dharna’ at the L-G office a “mockery of democracy” and a “drama”. Raising the water shortage issue in the city, BJP’s Delhi unit will also stage a protest at Kejriwal’s residence today.
Delhi Police has stopped the #March4Democracy on the way to LG's house. The distance between Delhi CM's residence and LG's House is 1.5 to 2 km. (AAP Twitter)
Congress leader and former Delhi CM ShSheilaixit today said that Arvind Kejriwal is not at all conscious of his constitutional duties due to which people of Delhi are suffering. She lambasted the AAP leader for his sit-in protest inside the Raj Niwas that entered its third day today. Dikshit, a three-time Delhi Chief Minister, said it was "completely unacceptable" that head of the government was sitting on a "dharna" at the Lt Governor's house when the city was reeling under severe water crisis and other problems, reports PTI.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel today supported the demands of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers staging a sit-in at the L-G office since Monday evening, as he jumped into the ring to attack Lt Governor Anil Baijal over IAS officers' "strike".
Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari and party workers today raised slogans against the AAP government outside CM Kejriwal's office. (PTI Photo)
Mimicking the protest by AAP party at LG's office, BJP leaders today sat on a dharna at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's office against the "non-performance" of his government, reports PTI. Rebel AAP legislator Kapil Mishra also staged a protest outside the CM's office.
"All this is being willingly done under LG's patronage and on Modi Ji's instructions. Since 2014 -- when the Modi government came to power -- the post of Governors and Lieutenant Governors are being misused, wherever there is opposition in power. But we will not remain silent," says Sanjay Singh.
Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel in a letter to LG Anil Baijal has urged him to end the four-month-long impasse between the ministers and the IAS officials in the local administration in the city. Citing the House Panel meetings which the IAS officers skipped, the Speaker wrote, "Don't you think the people of Delhi are bring insulted? Being the custodian of the city, you should fulfill your constitutional obligations and end the strike. And I can only hope that the rage among the people does not increase, because if it does, it will not be in your, the city's or the country's interest." Read more
In the wake of AAP's march today evening, security has been heightened outside Raj Niwas. Police personnel and paramilitary has been deployed in a 2 km radius of the LG's office.
AAP leaders who are camping outside Kejriwal's residence said that the fight will continue and they will not be "bogged down" till their demands are met. "Modi and LG are not allowing us to work for the betterment. LG is orchestrating the strike by the IAS officers," AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.
Extending his support to CM Kejriwal's demand of complete statehood for Delhi, Kerala Finance Minsiter Thomas Isaac said, "LG rule in Delhi must end." "Union Territories like Delhi , wth legislatures should be given the status of States. LG rule in Delhi must end. It is a shame to Indian democracy that the elected CM and colleagues have to sit in all night dharna at LG office," he wrote on Twitter.
* Issue a direction to IAS officers to end their "strike"
* Action against those who have struck work for "four months"
* Approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of rations.
While Kejriwal and company continue to protest at the LG's office, Anil Baijal did not come to his office on Tuesday. Sources said Baijal had meetings in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and other places, and this was why he could not come to office today. However, the LG made sure that the leaders were provided tea and snacks.
As the tussle between the Delhi CM and LG Baijal continues, Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Modi govt of using the IAS officers as "tools" to "scuttle good work done by Delhi govt." "Is it possible for IAS officers to return to work without green signal from PMO?" he wrote on Twitter
Alleging that the IAS officers had been skipping work, the AAP on Tuesday released a set of weekly reports, signed by WCD (director) Shilpa Shinde, to establish that non-cooperation by officials was affecting work. Six reports that stated that there was “nil” progress to be reported from the department were shared by AAP and ministers on Twitter. Shinde sought to set the record straight by releasing another set of documents, which included three reports from the department to show that work was done on other weeks.
“The allegation that officers are not meeting ministers is not entirely correct. Meetings have been attended during the preparation of the budget, cabinet decisions, and several other issues,” said a senior officer who did not want to be named.
