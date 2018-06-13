Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
  • AAP dharna LIVE: Hundreds of Kejriwal supporters protest at LG house; Raj Niwas surrounded by police wall
AAP dharna LIVE: The BJP and Congress slammed Arvind Kejriwal, terming his 'dharna' at the L-G office a "mockery of democracy" and a "drama". Get all the latest news here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 13, 2018 6:41:25 pm
arvind kerjiwal, Kejriwal protest, manish sisodia, l-g anil baijal, ias officers strike, AAP march, aap, kejriwal dharna, aap news, kerjiwal news Hundreds of AAP supporters marched towards LG’s house on Wednesday. (AAP Twitter)

As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues continue to stage a sit-in protest at L-G Anil Baijal’s office for the third straight day, Deputy Chief Minsiter Manish Sisodia on Wednesday began an indefinite hunger strike. Earlier, on Tuesday Health Minister Satyendar Jain had launched an indefinite hunger strike over the demands.

Kejriwal, along with Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai have been staging a sit-in at the LG’s office since Monday to protest against agitating IAS officials and to get an approval for the doorstep ration delivery scheme. AAP MLAs and workers will march to Raj Niwas today to extend their support to Kejriwal and company.

“We are not sitting here for ourselves. We are sitting here for the people of Delhi, for schools, water, mohalla clinics, so that the people of Delhi get the facilities,” Kejriwal said in a video message from LG’s office.

In photos | Kejriwal’s sit-in protest at Lieutenant Governor’s office has now entered its third day

The BJP and Congress slammed Kejriwal, terming his ‘dharna’ at the L-G office a “mockery of democracy” and a “drama”. Raising the water shortage issue in the city, BJP’s Delhi unit will also stage a protest at Kejriwal’s residence today.

18:32 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Amid tight police security, AAP supporters protest at LG's house
18:23 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Police stops AAP's #March4Democracy on their way to LG's house

Delhi Police has stopped the #March4Democracy on the way to LG's house. The distance between Delhi CM's residence and LG's House is 1.5 to 2 km. (AAP Twitter)

18:12 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Had Vajpayee been the PM today, he would have ordered Union Home min to sit with Delhi CM and find a solution: Yashwant Sinha
18:05 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha expresses concern over the present state of affairs in Delhi
17:57 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Sheila Dixit taunts Kejriwal, says he is not conscious of his duties as CM

Congress leader and former Delhi CM ShSheilaixit today said that Arvind Kejriwal is not at all conscious of his constitutional duties due to which people of Delhi are suffering. She lambasted the AAP leader for his sit-in protest inside the Raj Niwas that entered its third day today. Dikshit, a three-time Delhi Chief Minister, said it was "completely unacceptable" that head of the government was sitting on a "dharna" at the Lt Governor's house when the city was reeling under severe water crisis and other problems, reports PTI.

17:52 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
AAP's #March4Democracy begins as hundreds march towards LG House
17:39 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
March towards LG's house begins; AAP claims huge number of supporters and Delhiites turned up at CM's residence
17:00 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Former union finance minister Yashwant Sinha also joins AAP's march towards LG's House
16:58 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Huge number of AAP supporters arrive at Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence before marching towards LG's house
16:50 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel attacks LG

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel today supported the demands of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers staging a sit-in at the L-G office since Monday evening, as he jumped into the ring to attack Lt Governor Anil Baijal over IAS officers' "strike".

15:57 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari, party workers protest outside Delhi CM's office over water, power supply.

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari and party workers today raised slogans against the AAP government outside CM Kejriwal's office. (PTI Photo) 

15:43 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Delhi BJP leaders stage protest at Kejriwal's office

Mimicking the protest by AAP party at LG's office, BJP leaders today sat on a dharna at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's office against the "non-performance" of his government, reports PTI. Rebel AAP legislator Kapil Mishra also staged a protest outside the CM's office.

15:21 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Manish Sisodia writes to LG, says Delhi people are waiting for his reply
15:07 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
If IAS Association agrees to work with AAP govt then we can request our CM to end the 'satyagrah': Sanjay Singh
14:50 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
All this is being done on Modi ji's instructions and under LG's patronage: Sanjay Singh

"All this is being willingly done under LG's patronage and on Modi Ji's instructions. Since 2014 -- when the Modi government came to power -- the post of Governors and Lieutenant Governors are being misused, wherever there is opposition in power. But we will not remain silent," says Sanjay Singh.

13:33 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
AAP to approach President

Amid the ongoing tussle in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is all set to approach President Ram Nath Kovind

13:15 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
AAP strike: Speaker warns LG of people's anger, asks him to end bureaucratic impasse in Delhi

Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel in a letter to LG Anil Baijal has urged him to end the four-month-long impasse between the ministers and the IAS officials in the local administration in the city. Citing the House Panel meetings which the IAS officers skipped, the Speaker wrote, "Don't you think the people of Delhi are bring insulted? Being the custodian of the city, you should fulfill your constitutional obligations and end the strike. And I can only hope that the rage among the people does not increase, because if it does, it will not be in your, the city's or the country's interest." Read more

11:58 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Security beefed up outside Raj Niwas

In the wake of AAP's march today evening, security has been heightened outside Raj Niwas. Police personnel and paramilitary has been deployed in a 2 km radius of the LG's office.

11:41 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Will not be 'bogged down': AAP leader

AAP leaders who are camping outside Kejriwal's residence said that the fight will continue and they will not be "bogged down" till their demands are met. "Modi and LG are not allowing us to work for the betterment. LG is orchestrating the strike by the IAS officers," AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.

10:19 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
AAP appeals Delhiites to join the march
10:00 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
LG rule must end in Delhi: Kerala Finance Minister

Extending his support to CM Kejriwal's demand of complete statehood for Delhi, Kerala Finance Minsiter Thomas Isaac said, "LG rule in Delhi must end." "Union Territories like Delhi , wth legislatures should be given the status of States. LG rule in Delhi must end. It is a shame to Indian democracy that the elected CM and colleagues have to sit in all night dharna at LG office," he wrote on Twitter.

09:42 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Anarchy has become AAP's identity: BJP
09:27 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
What are Kejriwal's demands?

* Issue a direction to IAS officers to end their "strike"

* Action against those who have struck work for "four months"

* Approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of rations.

09:25 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
LG stays away from office, sends snacks for Kejriwal and company

While Kejriwal and company continue to protest at the LG's office, Anil Baijal did not come to his office on Tuesday. Sources said Baijal had meetings in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and other places, and this was why he could not come to office today. However, the LG made sure that the leaders were provided tea and snacks.

08:48 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Kejriwal takes a jibe against Modi govt
08:47 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Modi govt using IAS officer as 'tools' to 'scuttle good work done by Delhi govt': Kejriwal

As the tussle between the Delhi CM and LG Baijal continues, Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Modi govt of using the IAS officers as "tools" to "scuttle good work done by Delhi govt." "Is it possible for IAS officers to return to work without green signal from PMO?" he wrote on Twitter

08:43 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
AAP workers, IAS officers engage in war of words

Alleging that the IAS officers had been skipping work, the AAP on Tuesday released a set of weekly reports, signed by WCD (director) Shilpa Shinde, to establish that non-cooperation by officials was affecting work. Six reports that stated that there was “nil” progress to be reported from the department were shared by AAP and ministers on Twitter. Shinde sought to set the record straight by releasing another set of documents, which included three reports from the department to show that work was done on other weeks.

“The allegation that officers are not meeting ministers is not entirely correct. Meetings have been attended during the preparation of the budget, cabinet decisions, and several other issues,” said a senior officer who did not want to be named.

08:20 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Protest against those hindering Delhi's development continues: Kejriwal
08:19 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
After Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisoda begins indefinite fast
08:14 (IST) 13 Jun 2018

Welcome to the live blog. Delhi Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues will continue to protest inside LG's office for a third straight day. AAP leaders, meanwhile, will stage a march to 4pm today to extend their support. The BJP also has planned a protest outside Kejriwal's residence. Follow this space to track all latest developments

delhi aap protest, kejriwal sit it, lg office sit in, kejriwal protest, delhi lg aap tussle, delhi ias officers strike, indian express Satyender Jain, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Shisodia and Gopal Rai at LG House, on protest on June 11, 2018. Express photo.

AAP workers on Tuesday gathered at CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence to extend support to their leader. The IAS officers, meanwhile, maintained that terming the agitation as a “strike” was wrong, as they have merely been skipping routine meetings to protest against the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at the CM’s residence on February 19. In a counter, Delhi AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, citing rules said, even "slowing down" work and not attending meetings called by ministers was a form of strike.

