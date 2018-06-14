Follow Us:
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • AAP dharna LIVE: Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against Kejriwal’s strike, LG meets Rajnath Singh
AAP dharna LIVE: The Delhi High Court, on the other hand, agreed to hear on June 18 a plea seeking to declare the sit-in by the CM and his cabinet colleagues as unconstitutional and illegal.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 14, 2018 7:47:53 pm
AAP workers march from CM Kejriwal’s residence to the office of L-G Baijal in New Delhi, Wednesday. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

The sit-in protest at Raj Niwas by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues entered its fourth day on Thursday as several Aam Aadmi Party leaders marched to LG Anil Baijal’s residence and chanted slogans such as “LG sahab, Delhi Chhodo (LG, quit Delhi)”. The party has planned to hold a candlelight march at Raj Ghat to keep the momentum going. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal alleged that Baijal is doing “nothing” to break the impasse despite repeated requests from the party and sought the PM’s intervention in the case.

The Delhi High Court, on the other hand, agreed to hear on June 18 a plea seeking to declare the sit-in by the CM and his cabinet colleagues as unconstitutional and illegal. The petition was mentioned before Justice C Hari Shankar who said that it be listed for hearing on Monday. The plea filed by petitioner Hari Nath Ram sought direction for discharging the chief ministerial obligations and responsibilities as the entire functioning of the Chief Minister office of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has been brought to a “stand still” since the sit-in started.

Meanwhile, several regional parties, including the Trinamool Congress, backed the Kejriwal-led protest. Appealing the Centre to resolve the crisis immediately, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Elected Chief Minister must get due respect. May I appeal to the government of India and the LG to resolve the problem immediately so that people do not suffer.” Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary also called the situation in Delhi a “governance failure”. Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha also joined the AAP workers during their protest on Tuesday. “Had Atal Bihari Vajpayee been the PM, he would have ordered the Home Minister to open a dialogue with the elected CM,” Sinha said.

Read | No pollution meeting as bureaucrats on strike: Kejriwal seeks PM Modi’s intervention

Live Blog

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues' protest entered day 4 on Thursday. Follow LIVE UPDATES

19:38 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
'We stand for full statehood of both Delhi and Puducherry'

"Whatever may be the Congress's stand on Delhi crisis, we stand for full statehood of both Delhi and Puducherry because both Delhi and Puducherry belong to us and are part of our country. Democracy and people’s should prevail everywhere in the country," Kejriwal tweeted.

19:23 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Kejriwal thanks Mamata Banerjee
18:54 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Now, Akhilesh Yadav comes out in support of Delhi CM

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also came out in support of the Delhi CM. He tweeted, "The occupation of the national capital's secretariat by the ruling party at Centre only highlights the crisis in democracy. This is the arrogance of power. Those who are occupying democracy today will occupy people's house tomorrow. People are scared and angry both."

18:32 (IST) 14 Jun 2018

AAP leader Sanjay Singh posted on Twitter, "A few people (BJP) have taken over the Delhi Secretariat. Will PM Modi ever allow anyone to take over his office? Where is Delhi Police and why haven't they arrested anyone yet?"

18:00 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
LG arrives at Rajnath Singh's residence
17:53 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Kejriwal thanks Hasaan for support
17:29 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Interference is unacceptable in a democracy, says Kamal Haasan

Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan also tweeted against the "interference in the functioning of an elected government". He said, "Interference in the functioning of an elected government is unacceptable in a democracy. In fact what is happening in Delhi and in Tamil Nadu/Pondicherry are not too different. It is frustrating for people who want a change for the better."

17:09 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Baijal to meet Rajnath Singh

According to sources, LG Baijal is expected to meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at 05:45 pm.

17:07 (IST) 14 Jun 2018

BJP leaders protest at CM's office on Thursday. (Express photo)

17:03 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Delhi minister Imran Hussain hits out at LG

While addressing the media, Delhi Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain said, "I had called for a meeting of the supply and environment departments today. However, no one turned up. It is sad that a meeting called by an elected government is ignored, whereas that called by the LG is attended."

16:45 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Manish Sisodia seeks Baijal's appointment

Deputy CM Sisodia said when he had met the LG on Monday, the latter had sought some time to convince the IAS officers to end their strike. "Four days have gone, I have once again sought the LG's appointment in this regard," he tweeted.

16:32 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Centre 'using the office of the LG', says Sitaram Yechury

Taking to Twitter, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury accused the BJP, at the Centre, of "using the office of the LG" to ensure the Delhi government is unable to "discharge its constitutional duties". He tweeted, "BJP central government is using the office of the LG to obstruct the elected state government in Delhi to discharge its constitutional duties. This is despicable. The Centre must abandon this course of confrontation right away."

15:51 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
HC to hear on Monday plea against Kejriwal's strike

The Delhi High Court agreed to hear, on June 18, a plea seeking to declare the sit-in by CM Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues as unconstitutional and illegal. The petition was mentioned before Justice C Hari Shankar who said that it be listed for hearing on Monday. The plea filed by petitioner Hari Nath Ram sought direction for discharging the chief ministerial obligations and responsibilities as the entire functioning of the Chief Minister office of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has been brought to a "stand still" since the sit-in started.

15:09 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Satyendar Jain's sugar level drops; doctors monitoring

Satyendar Jain's sugar level dropped to nearly half of the normal but doctors were regularly monitoring his condition. "We are constantly monitoring his (Jain's) situation. This morning, his vitals were checked and blood level had gone down to 47 units (mg/dL). A normal person should have 90-100 units of it. His blood pressure reading was 110/70, so that is ok," Director General of Health Services Kirti Bhushan told PTI. The DGHS said a medical team is regularly monitoring the minister's health condition. "The team has a doctor, a nurse and a helper, and is visiting the minister thrice a day - morning, afternoon, night - to keep a constant watch on his health," he said.

13:20 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
What are Kejriwal's demands?

* Issue a direction to IAS officers to end their "strike"

* Action against those who have struck work for "four months"

* Approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of rations.

11:09 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Health parameters of Manish Sisoda, Satyendar Jain who are on fast
10:55 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Request you with folded hands to end the strike: Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

As the political slugfest in Delhi intensifies, CM Kejriwal has shot a letter to PM Modi accusing the LG of not interfering in the IAS officers 'strike' despite repeated requests from the Delhi Govt. Adding that central govt can exercise control over LG, Kejriwal said, "This is why people have now started saying that the Central govt and LG are behind the strike." He also listed out development projects that are allegedly stuck because of the 'strike.' "Only you or LG can end this strike. On behalf of the Delhi government and the people, I request you with folded hands to intervene immediately."

10:27 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Brother not allowed to meet, alleges Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that his brother was not allowed to meet him. Adding that his brother had come from Pune, Kejriwal called it a "wrong" move on Twitter. Earlier, on Wednesday, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha and former ambassador KC Singh tried meeting Kejriwal but were turned away by Raj Niwas security. “I went to meet Kejriwal at Raj Niwas. When police told us we cannot meet him, we sought to meet the L-G. But I was told he was not in office. It appears the Centre cannot hear or see anything,” Sinha, who was the finance minister in the first NDA government, said.

09:44 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Why is Centre instigating IAS strike, asks CM Kejriwal

"Every right thinking person asking same question - why is centre instigating strike by IAS? How can centre not allow doorstep delivery of rations? These r simple and non-controversial demands of Delhiites," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter. 

09:34 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Knew a confrontation would happen, few anticipated Kejriwal's sit-in protest: Party sources

Kejriwal and his colleagues had gone to meet LG Baijal on Monday evening. Baijal and Kejriwal did meet briefly, but a heated argument had ensued and the CM allegedly “threatened” Baijal, according to a statement issued by the Lt Governor’s office. Soon after, Baijal left citing “prior engagements” and Kejriwal and his colleagues swiftly moved to settle down inside the small visitors’ room that adjoins Baijal’s office. While the party leaders knew a confrontation would ensue. But few had anticipated the CM would stage an indefinite sit-in.

Satyendar Jain began an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia followed the suit on Wednesday

09:10 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Kejriwal lists out the agenda
09:08 (IST) 14 Jun 2018

Welcome to the live blog. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues will continue to stage a sit-in protest at LG Anil Baijal's house for the fourth straight day. AAP has also planned to hold a candlelight march at Raj Ghat to keep the momentum going. Follow this space to track all the latest developments

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai are protesting at the visiting room at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office since Monday evening (PTI/file)

The AAP has also threatened to stage a "dharna" at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office on Sunday if a solution to the current crisis was not found this week. The party also sought to put pressure on the L-G through letters, written by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. It has also planned to hold a candlelight march at Raj Ghat to keep the momentum going.

Kejriwal, along with Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai have been staging a sit-in at the LG’s office since Monday to protest against agitating IAS officials and to get an approval for the doorstep ration delivery scheme. “We are not sitting here for ourselves. We are sitting here for the people of Delhi, for schools, water, mohalla clinics, so that the people of Delhi get the facilities,” Kejriwal said in a video message from LG’s office.

