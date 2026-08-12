AAP stages protest in Delhi Assembly against rice ‘scam’, 8 MLAs marshalled out of House

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta marshals out AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar after he raised the issue of the alleged rice scam and demanded a discussion on the issue, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Delhi Assembly/ANI Video Grab)

On the last day of the Monsoon Session on Tuesday, AAP leaders staged a protest at the Delhi Assembly against alleged irregularities in procurement of rice.

The leaders shouted slogans and threw rice in the House, following which eight of them were marshalled out of the Assembly by Speaker Vijender Gupta for disrupting the proceedings. The leaders also demanded the resignation of Delhi Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The MLAs also squatted on the floor in front of Leader of Opposition Atishi’s office, placed large sacks of rice before them, and raised slogans like: “Gareeb ka chawal kahan gaya? (Where did the rice meant for the poor go?).”