AAP to protest outside BJP headquarters in Delhi over Adani issue

After leading a walkout over the issue from the Rajya Sabha earlier this week, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hit the streets in Delhi Sunday with its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into businessman Gautam Adani’s alleged misdemeanours.

The party is scheduled to protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg at noon.

AAP RS MP Sanjay Singh had, along with Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s K Keshav Rao, on Thursday, given a suspension notice under Rule 267 demanding a discussion on the row with Adani at its core. It was, however, rejected by Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Singh had given a similar notice demanding suspension of business to discuss the loss to public sector banks and the LIC, after the Hindenburg report, on Wednesday which too had been rejected by Dhankhar.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had, on the same day, attacked the BJP-led Centre over the issue and dared it to a JPC if it was not afraid of the findings.