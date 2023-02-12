scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

AAP to protest outside BJP headquarters in Delhi over Adani issue

AAP RS MP Sanjay Singh had, along with Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s K Keshav Rao, on Thursday, given a suspension notice under Rule 267 demanding a discussion on the row with Adani at its core.

MPs of AAP and BRS stage a protest demanding joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into Adani row during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, February 9, 2023. (PTI)

After leading a walkout over the issue from the Rajya Sabha earlier this week, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hit the streets in Delhi Sunday with its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into businessman Gautam Adani’s alleged misdemeanours.

The party is scheduled to protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg at noon.

AAP RS MP Sanjay Singh had, along with Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s K Keshav Rao, on Thursday, given a suspension notice under Rule 267 demanding a discussion on the row with Adani at its core. It was, however, rejected by Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Singh had given a similar notice demanding suspension of business to discuss the loss to public sector banks and the LIC, after the Hindenburg report, on Wednesday which too had been rejected by Dhankhar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...
‘Mangrove Mission’ helps Sundarbans residents fight storms, cyclones and ...
‘Mangrove Mission’ helps Sundarbans residents fight storms, cyclones and ...
More from Delhi

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had, on the same day, attacked the BJP-led Centre over the issue and dared it to a JPC if it was not afraid of the findings.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 10:07 IST
Next Story

2 children, including newborn, killed in gas cylinder explosion in Noida slum

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close