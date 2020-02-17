AAP plans nation-wide expansion: Roping in more volunteers, meetings in states

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. (Express photos by Renuka Puri) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. (Express photos by Renuka Puri)

AAP sweeping the Delhi Assembly polls has reignited national ambition in the eight-year-old party, which so far has representatives in the Delhi and Punjab assemblies. On Sunday, after the cabinet of ministers took oath, senior leader Gopal Rai held a meeting with state office bearers and in-charges at the CM house.

“The agenda of the meeting was to discuss two things. First, the message of the historic win in the Delhi elections purely on unprecedented development works in Delhi should be disseminated across the country… This victory is emphatic and decisive as the BJP put in all their efforts by deploying the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and CMs from other states using their politics of hatred. People of Delhi taught BJP a lesson and, therefore, AAP’s spectacular win with 62 out of 70 seats has important national significance. Secondly, how this victory can be used as a springboard for expanding the party nationally,” said Rai.

Delhi Cabinet ministers Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Delhi Cabinet ministers Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

The party also launched a campaign to invite people to join.

“We have launched an extensive campaign to invite people to join AAP and take part in nation building by giving a missed call to 9871010101. The campaign was launched nationally on February 11 and nearly 15 lakh people have already expressed interest to join. We want to take this campaign to the next stage,” added Rai.

He said the three-point action plan comprises a state-level meeting of active volunteers and office bearers, publishing posters inviting people to join the ‘nation building’ campaign in all legislative assembly constituencies in India, and press conferences by the state leadership in state capitals and major cities.

