AAP picks New Delhi, West Delhi prabharis for LS elections

The Aam Aadmi Party announced the names of prabharis (in-charge) for the New Delhi and West Delhi constituencies, ending the suspense over who will be the face from these two seats, at least temporarily.

The party has named Brijesh Goel, who currently heads AAP’s trade wing, as the New Delhi in-charge. Rajpal Solanki, who’s on the Board of some schools and a hospital in Dwarka, was named West Delhi in-charge. According to sources, the party is undertaking surveys in all constituencies to gauge the popularity of the people nominated as prabharis and a final decision on the candidates will be taken based on this survey. AAP Delhi convenor, Gopal Rai, said they will launch a nation-wide donation campaign, called ‘Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirman’ at Talkaotora stadium on Monday.

