scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

AAP does not discriminate based on caste, religion: Party MP at 2-day training camp in Gurgaon

"Haryana mein sirf jaati aur dharm ke naam pe abi rajneeti ho rhi hai. Inke naam pe ladaya ja raha hai (At the moment, in Haryana, politics is being done only on the basis of caste and religion),” said Gupta, who is the party’s in-charge in Haryana.

Written by Pavneet Singh Chadha | Gurgaon |
August 4, 2022 6:00:04 pm
Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta at AAP's Prashikshan Shivir in Gurgaon. (Express Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta Thursday said that unlike other political parties, AAP does not discriminate on the basis of caste or religion.

Gupta was speaking at AAP Haryana’s two-day Prashikshan Shivir (training camp) in Gurgaon, organised to discuss party’s affairs and strategy in Haryana. “All other political parties discriminate on the basis of caste and religion. AAP jaati ke aadhar pe bhed bhav nhi karti. (AAP does not discriminate on the basis of caste). We have given ticket to candidates only on the merit of a particular candidate and not on considerations of caste, gender… Haryana mein sirf jaati aur dharm ke naam pe abi rajneeti ho rhi hai. Inke naam pe ladaya ja raha hai (At the moment, in Haryana, politics is being done only on the basis of caste and religion),” said Gupta, who is the party’s in-charge in Haryana.

Hitting out the BJP government in Haryana, Gupta said that ‘widespread corruption’ was the root cause, due to which all work has been put on hold. (Source: Twitter/@DrSushilKrGupta)

Gupta said there was a ‘jungle raj’ in the State: “The rule of law has collapsed in Haryana. Women are scared to go out after 6 pm. Businessmen are receiving extortion threats and are being shot at… policemen are being mowed down by trucks, MLAs are receiving threats, 25 baar paper leak hote hein… (Papers get leaked many times).”

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Hitting out the BJP government in Haryana, Gupta said that ‘widespread corruption’ was the root cause, due to which all work has been put on hold. “There is widespread corruption in Haryana… In every corporation in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Hisar, Jind, Fatehabad, Manesar… Due to corruption, no work is taking place to improve infrastructure (related to roads, drainage, water, power). Na achhe school ban rhe hein na hospital (Neither good schools nor hospitals are being built),” said Gupta.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup ZilingoPremium
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance

He said that by bringing in the Agniveer scheme, the government had crushed the dreams of youths of Haryana. “Every tenth person in the Army is from Haryana. The youths who dreamt of serving the nation… (government) is saying that after four years, they will now become peons, porters and chowkidars. By using such language, they are mocking the youth of the country. We have raised this issue in the Parliament also,” said Gupta.

Urging the party members to ‘always speak the truth’ and maintain clear communication, Gupta said, “We want to change the situation in Haryana. There are many issues. Inflation is very high. Haryana has the highest unemployment in the country. The farmers are distressed… all these issues, we will discuss in the Prashikshan Shivir for betterment of Haryana. AAP will fight elections for panchayati raj, municipal corporation, municipal council, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha in Haryana and form the government.”

On former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joining the BJP, Gupta said, “Haryana Congress pehle hi BJP ke saath biki hui hai (Haryana Congress has already sold out to BJP). Congress in Haryana is scared and hence there is this split.”

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the Congress was a sinking ship and everyone was abandoning that ship and going elsewhere. “AAP vikalp ki rajneeti kar rhi hai. People at this point are looking for a strong alternative to BJP. In the past few years, this is amply clear that Congress is not an alternative to BJP. On seats where Congress and BJP are in a direct contest, BJP wins nine out of ten times. Even on the one seat that Congress does win, there remains a possibility that their winning MLA switches over to BJP and the government falls. If you want an alternative to BJP, then AAP is the strongest force. In every state, people want that they have access to better education, health and a corruption-free government and we will work towards that,” said Bhardwaj.

More from Delhi

Bhardwaj added that the BJP was misusing the Enforcement Directorate to attack its political rivals in several states.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 06:00:04 pm

Most Popular

1

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

2

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

3

Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progress so far, what's new

4

‘Seems like a pat on the back’: Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

5

Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, and what happens now

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Explained: What are rare earth elements, and why is India keen to join a ...
Explained: What are rare earth elements, and why is India keen to join a ...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
CWG Day 7 LIVE

Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round

China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

Mamata leaves for Delhi to attend Niti Aayog session, may meet PM

Mamata leaves for Delhi to attend Niti Aayog session, may meet PM

CCPA asks Amazon to pay Rs 1 lakh fine for selling pressure cookers that don’t meet norms

CCPA asks Amazon to pay Rs 1 lakh fine for selling pressure cookers that don’t meet norms

'We are not scared of Narendra Modi': Rahul Gandhi

'We are not scared of Narendra Modi': Rahul Gandhi

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

Premium
‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is provocative; China's reaction should have been expected
Shyam Saran writes

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is provocative; China's reaction should have been expected

Premium
Who failed West Bengal's students?
Opinion

Who failed West Bengal's students?

What are rare earth elements, why is India keen to join a global alliance to ensure their supply?
Explained

What are rare earth elements, why is India keen to join a global alliance to ensure their supply?

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement