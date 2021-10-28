AAP North East Delhi councillor joins Congress

October 28, 2021 10:12:45 am
Aam Aadmi Party councillor Sahista, who represents the Sri Ram Colony ward in North East Delhi, joined the Congress Wednesday in the presence of the party’state unit president Anil Kumar.
Choudhary said that people from the minority communities had lost faith in the AAP government as the promises made to them were never fulfilled.
Sahista said workers and elected leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party feel suffocated with the party’s one-man show. She added that as a result, no work gets done, for the larger interest of the people, and the elected representatives cut a sorry figure before the people.
She further said that when sectarian violence was flaring up, and Covid cases were surging, CM Arvind Kejriwal did not come out of his house to douse tempers and take measures to check the crisis.
